Governor mourns death of Rep. Raúl Grijalva 

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement today on the death of Congressman Raúl Grijalva.

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my former colleague, Congressman Raúl Grijalva. Representative Grijalva dedicated over two decades of his life to public service, leaving behind a powerful legacy of advocacy for environmental protection, climate action, and progressive values.

As an 11-term congressman representing Arizona since 2002, Rep. Grijalva was a steadfast champion for his constituents and earned widespread respect across the political spectrum. His leadership as Chairman of the Natural Resources Committee and his distinguished tenure as the longest-serving co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus demonstrated his commitment to creating meaningful change.

Throughout his career, Congressman Grijalva was known for his principled stance on environmental issues and his work to protect our natural resources for future generations. His contributions to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus further highlighted his dedication to representing diverse voices in our democracy.

His wisdom, dedication, and passionate advocacy will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of working alongside him. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, staff, and constituents during this difficult time.

May his memory inspire us to continue the important work to which he devoted his life.