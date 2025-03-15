Royalton Barracks / Possession of Methamphetamine

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2001391

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933





DATE/TIME: 03/13/2025 at approximately 2217 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14

VIOLATION: Possession of Methamphetamine, Fraudulent Possession of Prescription Medication





ACCUSED: Tommy Warren

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 3/13/25 at approximately 2217 hours Troopers from the Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop on VT RTE 14 in Royalton for observed violations. Troopers identified the operator as Tommy Warren (44). Throughout investigation, Warren was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, and fraudulent prescription medication. Warren was placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Warren was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 4/15/25 to answer to the charges.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/15/2025 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Available

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.







