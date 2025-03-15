Royalton Barracks / Possession of Methamphetamine
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2001391
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/13/2025 at approximately 2217 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14
VIOLATION: Possession of Methamphetamine, Fraudulent Possession of Prescription Medication
ACCUSED: Tommy Warren
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/13/25 at approximately 2217 hours Troopers from the Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop on VT RTE 14 in Royalton for observed violations. Troopers identified the operator as Tommy Warren (44). Throughout investigation, Warren was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, and fraudulent prescription medication. Warren was placed under arrest and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Warren was cited and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 4/15/25 to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/15/2025 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933
