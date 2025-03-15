Caleb Hartley & Cameron Brown Join Legacy Makers TV to Discuss the Future of Event Discovery

FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caleb Hartley and Cameron Brown, co-founders of Chartd, will appear on Legacy Makers TV to share how their innovative platform is transforming the way people discover and attend live events. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies.In their episode, Caleb and Cameron will discuss how technology can bridge the gap between digital discovery and real-world experiences, making cities feel more alive. They’ll break down the challenges of launching a disruptive tech platform, the role of AI in event discovery, and how businesses can create real-world value beyond just revenue."We built Chartd because we’ve all been there—missing out on great experiences simply because we didn’t know they were happening. Our goal is to change that," said Cameron Brown.Their episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/caleb-hartley-cameron-brown

