Teresa Salem Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Innovation in Dental Care

FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr Teresa Salem, the founder of Pearl Dental Associates, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share how technology is transforming modern dentistry. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies.In her Legacy Makers TV episode, Teresa explores the impact of cutting-edge technology and advanced materials in improving patient care. As the leader of a multi-specialty, multi-location dental practice, she discusses how embracing innovation enhances both precision and patient experience, setting new standards in the field."Dentistry is evolving faster than ever, and the right technology allows us to provide care that is more precise, comfortable, and effective. I’m excited to share how these advancements are shaping the future of dental health," Teresa said.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/teresa-salem

