Virginia Lynn Peterson Shares Her Journey from Nursing to Entrepreneurship on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virginia Lynn Peterson, founder of SWOOP, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share her inspiring journey of transforming a simple idea into a thriving lifestyle brand. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies.In her episode, Virginia reflects on how her experience as a nurse inspired her to create SWOOP, a brand that redefines comfort and confidence for women on the move. What started as a personal need for better-fitting, functional undergarments evolved into a business that empowers women through innovative design."Starting a business at 50 was the best adventure of my life. It’s never too late to take a risk and build something meaningful," said Virginia.Her episode will be available on Inside Success Network.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/virginia-lynn-peterson

