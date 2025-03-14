Attorney General Bird Statement on Trump Administration Dropping Biden Lawsuit Against Iowa’s Immigration Enforcement Law

DES MOINES—In 2024, Iowa passed a law that increased penalties for illegal reentry and gave the State the tools to enforce immigration laws while Biden refused. The Biden Administration then sued Iowa to block that law. President Trump’s administration today dropped the Biden lawsuit. Attorney General Bird released the following statement in response:

“When the Biden Administration failed to do its job and secure our borders, Iowa stepped up. And we never backed down—even when Biden sued us for it. Today, President Trump, again, proved that he has Iowa’s back and showcased his commitment to Making America Safe Again by dropping Biden’s ridiculous lawsuit. This is a major victory for Iowans across the state.”

Read the dismissal here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov