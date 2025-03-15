Submit Release
News Search

There were 378 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,533 in the last 365 days.

Aleetha Clanton Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Beauty, Branding, and Business Success

FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Makers TV welcomes Aleetha Clanton, a leader in the beauty industry, to share her expertise on building a successful brand and business. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies.

In her episode, Aleetha will reveal how beauty professionals can elevate their careers beyond traditional salons, secure high-profile opportunities, and create lasting impact in the industry. She will also discuss the power of branding and how The Glass Slipper Wedding has set a new standard in diverse, high-end bridal beauty services.

"Success in the beauty industry isn’t just about talent—it’s about strategy, consistency, and knowing how to stand out," said Aleetha.

Her episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms.

In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/aleetha-clanton.

Aleetha Clanton
Legacy Makers TV
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Aleetha Clanton Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Beauty, Branding, and Business Success

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more