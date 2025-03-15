Aleetha Clanton Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Beauty, Branding, and Business Success

FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV welcomes Aleetha Clanton, a leader in the beauty industry, to share her expertise on building a successful brand and business. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies.In her episode, Aleetha will reveal how beauty professionals can elevate their careers beyond traditional salons, secure high-profile opportunities, and create lasting impact in the industry. She will also discuss the power of branding and how The Glass Slipper Wedding has set a new standard in diverse, high-end bridal beauty services."Success in the beauty industry isn’t just about talent—it’s about strategy, consistency, and knowing how to stand out," said Aleetha.Her episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/aleetha-clanton

