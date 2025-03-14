BC Coroners Service shares January 2025 unregulated drug toxicity data

CANADA, March 14 - According to preliminary data, the deaths of 152 people due to unregulated drug toxicity were reported to the Coroners Service in January 2025.

Deaths among those between the age of 40 and 59 accounted for 50% of drug-toxicity deaths in the province, while three deaths were reported among children and youth under the age of 18.

From December 2024 to January 2025, deaths among males in B.C. climbed from approximately 73% (109) of deaths to 79% (120). In the same period, the deaths of 40 females were reported in December, compared with 32 in January.

Though January marks the fourth consecutive month in which the number of deaths reported to the BC Coroners Service attributed to unregulated drug toxicity was below 160, certain areas of the province saw an increase. That includes communities within Fraser Health (57) and Interior Health (21).

Consistent with reporting throughout the public health emergency, fentanyl and its analogues were the most common substances detected in expedited toxicology among unregulated drug deaths in January. More than three-quarters of decedents who underwent testing were found to have fentanyl in their body (77%), followed by methamphetamine (52%) and bromazolam (46%).

It is important to note that data from the report is preliminary and subject to change as additional toxicological results are received and investigations conclude.

Additional key findings from January include:

The number of unregulated drug deaths equates to approximately 4.9 deaths per day.

The townships experiencing the highest number of unregulated drug deaths so far in 2025 are Vancouver, Surrey and Greater Victoria.

The highest rates of deaths reported were in Vancouver Coastal Health (40 deaths per 100,000 people) and Northern Health (32 per 100,000).

Forty-six percent of deaths reported occurred in a private residence, compared with 18% outdoors.

Smoking continues to be the primary mode of consumption of unregulated toxic drugs, with 57% of investigations indicating the decedent smoked their substances.

