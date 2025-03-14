Drivers are advised of a traffic detour along Highway 17A occurring on Sunday, March 17, 2025, to accommodate permitted filming in the area.

The northbound lanes of Highway 17A, between Deltaport Way and Ladner Trunk Road, will be closed on Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Northbound travellers will be detoured to Highway 17 and Highway 99. Drivers should expect additional travel time through the route.

The southbound lanes of the highway will remain open, with no delays anticipated for southbound drivers.

Drivers are asked to obey signage and allow for additional travel time. Traffic updates will be available here: www.DriveBC.ca