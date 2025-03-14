In a move to recognize the critical role of social workers in Boston Public Schools, the Council has officially declared March 12, 2025, as "School Social Worker Appreciation Day." This day will honor the dedication and contributions of social workers who support the academic, emotional, and social well-being of students.

Social workers in Boston’s schools are committed to helping students thrive by providing personalized, strengths-based services that address barriers to learning, promote resilience, and foster safe, inclusive environments. They work closely with families, educators, and community partners to create environments where every student feels valued, supported, and empowered to succeed.

In particular, social workers who support students with limited or interrupted formal education (SLIFE) provide specialized care, addressing the unique challenges these students face. Additionally, Boston Pre-K social workers play an essential role in supporting young learners and their families, helping to lay a strong foundation for future academic success through early intervention and support.

District social workers mentor school-based social workers, ensuring a coordinated and equitable approach to addressing students’ mental health and social-emotional needs across Boston Public Schools. Their efforts are part of the broader mission of the Department of Social Work, which advocates for equity and mental health while reducing systemic barriers to student success.

March is National Social Work Month, and the first full week is dedicated to School Social Work Week, celebrating the profession’s vital role in supporting individuals and communities. By declaring March 12, 2025, "School Social Worker Appreciation Day," Boston acknowledges the invaluable contributions of school social workers in ensuring the mental health and academic success of students.

The Council encourages residents, educators, and students to take this opportunity to recognize and appreciate the work of school social workers across Boston.