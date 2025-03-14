3/14/25 – HE‘EIA STATE PARK BANQUET HALL IS REOPENED

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

HE‘EIA STATE PARK BANQUET HALL IS REOPENED

HONOLULU – A valued location for community gatherings and celebrations in Windward Oʻahu is operating again. Since the reopening of the banquet hall at Heʻeia State Park on Saturday, March 1, there have been over 200 reservations and inquires for baby luaus, birthdays, graduations, weddings, anniversaries and other types of celebrations.

The hall and associated facilities were closed for the last month after the previous lease to the nonprofit Kama‘aina Care, Inc. was canceled. The banquet facility has been managed by cooperating partners with the DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) for the past 48 years, since He‘eia was acquired as a state park in 1977. Prior to that, Kealohi Point was known as and operated as “Ulumau Village.”

In January, another nonprofit, Halau Nohona Hawai‘i (HNH), was awarded a revocable permit by the state Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) on a month-to-month basis. DSP is evaluating future management options and partnerships for enhancing the community’s experience, adding educational opportunities, estuary stewardship and to ensure that Heʻeia State Park is also known as Kealohi Point, a venerated cultural feature of Kāne’ohe Bay.

“DSP has learned that HNH, through the culinary and event management skills of its co-founder Kaimana Chee, a kumu hula and a homegrown resident from Hauʻula, will be able to provide an affordable and quality standard for events in the banquet hall,” said Curt Cottrell, DSP Administrator.

“With extensive experience in managing diverse culinary and events and operations across six continents, Kaimana and the HNH is bringing this depth of knowledge back home,” Cottrell added.

To prepare for the reopening of the banquet hall, DSP received 300 new chairs and 40 tables. DSP staff hustled to unwrap and mark them as parks property. A DSP caretaker has been assigned to open the entrance gate each morning and to support service of the comfort station.

For now, the grounds will be maintained through a contracted service, since DSP has not had staff assigned to this park for over 14 years due to Kamaʻaina Care doing all the maintenance.

The Puakea Foundation, led by Uncle Bobby Puakea, has a longstanding curatorship agreement in its halau waʻa onsite, and will continue its waʻa restoration and education programs that will now include paddling training and workshops.

A new and critically needed additional partner in the park is DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) which is establishing a field station at the park and has installed an office trailer to support law enforcement operations on the windward coast. DOCARE will have the capacity to support park closure and ensure improved public safety.

Cottrell called DOCARE’s move “timely.” In December, someone broke into the banquet hall, damaged glass and stole expensive tools and materials owned by Kama‘aina Care, and DSP picnic tables and benches have been stolen. A few weeks ago, two arson fires were extinguished in the park.

“Having DOCARE’s presence is enormously beneficial not only for He‘eia, but for the adjacent He‘eia Kea Small Boat Harbor and other facilities and lands in windward O‘ahu under DLNR jurisdiction,” Cottrell said.

