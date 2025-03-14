Federal Assistance Available for Bronx Apartment Fire

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced federal assistance is available to New Yorkers in Bronx County and the contiguous counties of New York, Westchester, Queens and Nassau impacted by a five-alarm apartment fire on Jan. 10. The fire occurred in a 98-unit apartment building located at 2910 Wallace Ave. in Allerton — a neighborhood in the East Bronx — and resulted in significant damage to all 98 units in the building. Homeowners, renters and businesses are now eligible to apply for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s low-interest loans to aid in their recovery from the effects of the fires that resulted in significant damage.

“New Yorkers in the Bronx are still recovering from the tragic apartment fire in Allerton that displaced dozens of families earlier this year,” Governor Hochul said. “Families, homeowners and businesses can now rely on federal funding to help them rebuild and recover, because when disaster strikes, we work hard to ensure there are resources available for everyone to get back on their feet.”

Homeowners, residents and businesses in the declared counties are now eligible for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. SBA loans can be very helpful to eligible parties who need financial assistance to get on the road to recovery following weather-related disasters and other emergencies.

This declaration provides low interest loans to repair or replace damaged property incurred as a result of the event for:

Businesses or private, non-profit organizations up to $2 million

Homeowners or renters up to $100,000 to help repair or replace personal property

Homeowners up to $500,000 to repair or restore their primary home to pre-disaster condition

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is May 12, and the deadline to return economic injury applications is Dec. 15.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul and our federal partners for working diligently for the people of New York. This funding will go a long way to help residents and businesses recover from the devastating impacts that a fire can have.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said, “In January, a five-alarm fire in the Bronx significantly damaged nearly 100 apartment units. Homeowners, renters and business owners can now access U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest loans to make critical repairs and replace destroyed property. I strongly supported Governor Hochul’s request for these urgent federal loans to support people and businesses following the devastating fire.”

New Yorkers can find additional information, download applications and apply online here. They may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email [email protected].

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, can dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

