Submit Release
News Search

There were 574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,788 in the last 365 days.

Changes to Fees and Charges in 2025-26

CANADA, March 14 - Released on March 14, 2025

Some fees and charges paid in Saskatchewan will change in 2025-26 to reflect an increased road-use charge on electric vehicles, construction permits for hazardous substances and dangerous waste goods and provincial park administrative fees. 

The attached summary lists the changes and provides contact information for each ministry or agency.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Changes to Fees and Charges in 2025-26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more