Changes to Fees and Charges in 2025-26
CANADA, March 14 - Released on March 14, 2025
Some fees and charges paid in Saskatchewan will change in 2025-26 to reflect an increased road-use charge on electric vehicles, construction permits for hazardous substances and dangerous waste goods and provincial park administrative fees.
The attached summary lists the changes and provides contact information for each ministry or agency.
-30-For more information, contact:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.