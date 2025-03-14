Cenmed Expands Comprehensive Kitting Services to Optimize Laboratory and Healthcare Supply Chains

Cenmed expands kitting services, offering custom lab, pathology, and clinical trial kits to streamline healthcare and research workflows. #LabKits

Our kitting solution offers rapid prototyping and seamless design, ensuring high quality, custom kits for your exact needs delivered efficiently and cost-effectively to optimize your operations” — Judi Vitaliano

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cenmed Enterprises, a leading provider of laboratory distribution and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its comprehensive kitting services, designed to streamline laboratory operations, enhance efficiency, and support healthcare and life sciences industries with customized solutions.

Cenmed’s kitting services are tailored to meet the unique needs of research institutions, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and biotech organizations. By assembling pre-packaged kits with essential components, Cenmed helps organizations reduce procurement complexities, improve workflow efficiency, and maintain consistent quality standards.

Key Kitting Services Offered by Cenmed:

Custom Kitting: Cenmed specializes in assembling kits tailored to specific research, diagnostic, or procedural needs. These kits are designed to enhance workflow efficiency by providing a ready-to-use package of essential materials.

Specimen Collection Kits: Cenmed provides pre-assembled specimen collection kits for clinical and diagnostic applications, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and ease of use in sample collection and transport.

Pathology Kits: Cenmed offers a full range of pathology kits, including FNA aspiration kits, prostate biopsy kits, hemapathology kits, cytology kits, biopsy kits, and thyroid kits, among others. These specialized kits are designed to meet the exacting standards of pathology labs, ensuring precision, efficiency, and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Reagent and Chemical Kitting: Through its in-house manufacturing capabilities, Cenmed creates custom reagent kits, offering precise formulations and standardized packaging to support laboratory and research applications.

Prototyping and Small-Batch Kitting: Cenmed offers prototyping and low-volume kitting for specialized research applications, allowing clients to test and refine their solutions before scaling up production.

OEM and Private Label Kitting: Cenmed partners with manufacturers and distributors to provide white-label kitting solutions, enabling seamless integration into their product offerings.

“Our kitting solutions are designed to help laboratories and healthcare organizations improve workflows,” said Judi Vitaliano, Production Manager at Cenmed Enterprises. “Our kitting solution offers rapid prototyping and seamless design, ensuring high-quality, custom kits tailored to your exact needs—delivered efficiently and cost-effectively to optimize your operations.”

With a strong commitment to compliance and quality, Cenmed’s kitting services adhere to industry regulations, ensuring that each kit meets the necessary standards for safety and accuracy. The company’s extensive inventory and sourcing capabilities allow for seamless integration of high-quality components into its kitting solutions.

For more information about Cenmed’s kitting services or to discuss custom kitting solutions, please visit https://cenmed.com/kitting-and-packaging or contact us at info@cenmed.com.

About Cenmed EnterprisesCenmed Enterprises is a leading laboratory distributor and supply chain solutions provider, specializing in laboratory consumables, reagent manufacturing, asset management, vendor-managed inventory, and tail spend management. With a commitment to innovation and customer service, Cenmed delivers high-quality solutions to research institutions, clinical laboratories, and healthcare organizations worldwide.

Media Contact:

Cenmed Enterprises

121 Jersey Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Email: info@cenmed.com

Website: www.cenmed.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.