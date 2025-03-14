Governor Hochul Directs State Agencies to Prepare for Heavy Rain and Potential Flooding This Weekend

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed State agencies to prepare for heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding, while cautioning New Yorkers, as parts of the state are forecasted to be impacted by periods of heavy rain this weekend. Saturday afternoon and evening could bring thunderstorms and gusty winds throughout portions of Central and Western New York. Sunday is expected to bring steady, locally heavy rain statewide with one to one and a half inches of rain forecast and isolated totals of up to two inches possible. There is also potential for gusty winds through areas in Western NY, the Finger Lakes, Central NY and Long Island. The Black River and other waterways within Jefferson and Lewis Counties could be at risk for flooding Sunday into Monday, as well as Oswego County which currently has snowpack as much as two feet deep in some areas. Flooding is also possible along parts of the Sacandaga, Mohawk and upper Hudson Rivers as well as the West Canada Creek into early next week.

“I have directed my Administration to mobilize and prepare for heavy rain and potential flooding this weekend as we work to ensure the safety and well-being of all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “I urge all New Yorkers to take precautions, monitor your local forecast, and stay weather aware as the storm impacts the state.”

Flood Watches have been issued for many areas of the state through Saturday. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov. New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert at alert.ny.gov, a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES)

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with their local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation (DOT) is prepared to respond with more than 3,763 supervisors and operators available statewide. Department staff are actively monitoring known problem areas and are ready to take action as needed to mitigate flooding. Crews can be configured into any type of response needed, including flood response, chipper, load & haul, sewer jet, cut & toss, traffic signal, etc. DOT crews are also proactively checking and clearing drains and culverts.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,607 large dump trucks

353 large loaders

89 chippers

84 wheeled and tracked excavators

14 vacuum trucks with sewer jets

11 tree crew bucket trucks

The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit https://www.511ny.org/#:Alerts, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority has 693 operators and supervisors prepared to respond to any flood or weather-related issues across the State with small to large plow/dump trucks, medium sized excavators, large loaders, vacuum trucks, portable pumps, chainsaws, brush chippers and other equipment. In addition, Division Maintenance crews are proactively inspecting, clearing and maintaining ditches, culverts and storm drains to effectively channel storm water away from road surfaces and roadbeds to prevent flooding on the roadway.

Variable Message Signs and social media are utilized to alert motorists of weather conditions on the Thruway. The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download the mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

New York State Department of Public Service

New York's utilities have about 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair and restoration efforts across New York State, as necessary. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Police

State Police have instructed all Troopers to remain vigilant and will deploy extra patrols to affected areas as needed. All four-wheel drive vehicles are in service and all specialty vehicles and watercraft are staged and ready for deployment.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC)

DEC Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to heavy rain and flooding.

DEC reminds local officials to watch for ice jams and potential flooding in their communities. Ice jams are a major hazard that occurs when ice is broken apart and the pieces prevent a stream from flowing, leading to rapidly rising river stages and flooding. Municipalities are encouraged to undertake local assessments of potential ice jams in flood-prone areas and to remove any accumulating ice or woody debris. DEC permits and authorization are not required to remove debris unless stream banks or beds will be disturbed by debris removal and/or the use of heavy equipment. Municipalities and local governments are advised to contact DEC's Regional Permit Administrators if assistance is required and to help determine if a permit is necessary

If a permit is necessary, DEC can issue Emergency Authorizations to expedite approval of projects in place of an individual permit. DEC approves Emergency Authorizations for situations that are deemed an emergency based on the immediate protection of life, health, general welfare, property, or natural resources. DEC coordinates with agency partners—including DHSES and DOT—on monitoring and response to potential ice jams.

Additional information on ice jam flooding, contact information for emergency assistance, and permit requirements is available on the DEC website.

Unpredictable weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for rain, snow, ice, and the cold to ensure a safe outdoor experience. Trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, slush, and mud.

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails, as well as trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information. Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

With warmer temperatures expected through the weekend into next week, DEC reminds outdoor enthusiasts to be mindful of conditions when hiking and to use caution when venturing onto ice. While some waterways may appear frozen, DEC advises outdoor enthusiasts to review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free mobile app, or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Steps New Yorkers can take before and during a flood to stay safe:

Know your area's type of flood risk - visit FEMA's Flood Map Service Center.

Have a flood emergency plan in place that includes considerations for your children, pets and neighbors,

If you live in a flood-prone area, document your belongings and valuables. Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create digital, password-protected copies of important documents, pictures, and other items.

Obtain flood insurance coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Homeowner's policies do not cover flooding.

Monitor your local weather forecast and follow any warnings that may be broadcast.

If you are advised by emergency officials to take immediate action such as evacuation, do not wait - follow all orders promptly.

Traveling during a flood can be extremely dangerous. One foot of moving water can sweep a vehicle away. Never walk, swim or drive through flood waters. If you have doubts, remember: “Turn Around, Don't Drown!”

Consider those with access and functional needs to determine if they are prepared for a flood emergency where they live and work.

Thunderstorm Safety Tips:

If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning. Go to a safe shelter immediately.

Move to a sturdy building. Do not take shelter in small sheds, under isolated trees, or in convertible automobiles.

If lightning occurs and sturdy shelter is not available, get inside a hard top automobile and keep windows up.

Get out of boats and away from water.

Telephone lines and metal pipes can conduct electricity. Unplug appliances not necessary for obtaining weather information. Avoid using the telephone or any electrical appliances.

Do not take a bath or shower.

Turn off air conditioners — power surges from lightning can overload compressors.

Get to higher ground if flash flooding or flooding is possible.

Do not attempt to drive to safety — most flash flooding deaths occur in automobiles.

If outdoors, find a low spot away from trees, fences, and poles.

If you are in the woods, take shelter under short trees.

If you feel your skin tingle or your hair stands on end, squat low to the ground on the balls of your feet; place your hands on your knees with your head between them; make yourself the smallest target possible; and minimize your contact with the ground.

For more preparedness information and safety tips from DHSES, visit dhses.ny.gov/safety. The National Weather Service website also includes Flood Safety Tips and Spring Safety Resources.