HPAI Update: New Milk Supply Surveillance Strategy Planned

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (Department) today announced that it is working together with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), the National Association of Dairy Regulatory Officials (NADRO), and state partners to actively develop an updated surveillance strategy for the milk supply being used in raw milk cheese processing to facilitate the early detection of potential highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus. This follows the release of preliminary results of research conducted by Cornell University, commissioned by the Department and FDA, which suggest that HPAI may survive the 60-day aging process in some varieties of raw milk cheese that is made with raw milk containing HPAI.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Working with our federal and industry partners, we remain committed to first and foremost ensuring the health and safety of consumers and providing the dairy industry the support they need to navigate these challenging times related to HPAI. Thanks to Cornell’s groundbreaking research, we are able to stay ahead of HPAI and implement a testing strategy on the national and state level that will help us ensure the food supply remains safe for consumers.”

Scientists at the Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) in collaboration with researchers at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) conducted the research over the last several months. They tested the stability of HPAI during the cheese making and aging process using a laboratory mini-cheese model and commercial raw milk cheese samples made with contaminated raw milk.

Benjamin Houlton, Ronald P. Lynch Dean of Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (Cornell CALS), said, “Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences is deeply committed to our Land-Grant Mission of advancing the well-being of New York State’s agricultural community. Through our dedicated research and education efforts, we strive to ensure the safety and quality of New York’s food and dairy products. We are proud to collaborate with state and federal partners, our farmers and our colleagues in the diagnostic laboratory on this effort. This vital partnership exemplifies the essence of our shared mission in action.”

Dr. Diego Diel, Associate Professor of Virology in the Department of Population Medicine and Diagnostic Sciences at CVM, Cornell University said, “Our results, obtained with support from the Department and FDA, demonstrate that HPAI survives the minimum required 60-day aging period in raw milk cheeses that are made with contaminated milk. These findings highlight the importance of implementing mitigation measures, such as the Department’s proposed enhanced testing and surveillance of raw milk used for cheese production.”

The updated surveillance strategy being developed with federal and state partners complements and builds on FDA’s ongoing surveillance efforts on raw milk cheese available in the marketplace, USDA’s Dairy Herd Status Program, a voluntary program that offers dairy producers the option to monitor their herds through weekly bulk milk samples, and the National Milk Testing Strategy.

The Department implemented the National Milk Testing Strategy on New York dairy farms in early January, in coordination with USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), FDA, and NASDA. In January 2025, Department inspectors also began collecting raw milk samples for HPAI testing from raw milk permit holders during routine monthly inspections, and, additionally, as necessary by the Department to assist in the detection of HPAI.

To date, HPAI has not been found in any raw milk cheese available in the marketplace and there are no links of any human HPAI cases across the country to the consumption of raw milk cheese. According to USDA and the FDA, pasteurized milk and pasteurized dairy products remain safe to consume as pasteurization kills harmful microbes and pathogens in milk. There is also no concern regarding the consumption of properly cooked meat products. Find out more about HPAI and milk safety.

There are no cases of HPAI in humans in New York State and the Department of Health continues to remind New Yorkers that the risk to humans is low.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “We remain vigilant as we monitor the risk of H5N1 in New York. While there is no immediate threat to public health and no known cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in humans in New York State, this is a prudent measure to protect public health. We will continue to work with our state and federal partners to develop effective strategies to monitor detections in dairy and foods to ensure our residents remain safe."

The FDA, USDA, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with state partners and NASDA continue to investigate the outbreak of HPAI impacting poultry, dairy cows, and people in multiple states. After the first detection of HPAI in dairy cattle in March 2024, federal and state partners have engaged in research and other efforts with industry, academia, federal, and state partners to understanding this emerging animal health disease.

For additional information, consumers may visit the following websites: Department, FDA, USDA, CDC.

HPAI in Livestock

While there have been no detections of HPAI in livestock in New York to date, the State’s comprehensive approach is aimed at ensuring the state remains free of HPAI and facilitating early detection. In addition to participating in USDA’s National Milk Testing Strategy (NMTS), as of January, Commissioner Ball signed a Notice and Order requiring mandatory monthly testing for HPAI for raw milk permit holders.

Together, the Notice and Order and the State’s participation in the NMTS further support the protection and health of New York’s dairy herds and poultry operations, ensuring that the State can identify lactating dairy cattle impacted by HPAI, implement enhanced biosecurity measures to mitigate the risk of virus transmission to other livestock and mammals in the case of a non-negative detection, and continue to safeguard animal and human health.

New York State has also taken multiple preventative measures to prevent the spread of HPAI and protect animal and human health since the first detection of HPAI in dairy cattle in Texas in March 2024. In April, June, and August 2024, the Department issued orders on import requirements for dairy cattle coming into New York as well as testing requirements for lactating dairy cattle entering fairs or exhibitions.

USDA offers several producer support programs that are available to all dairy producers as well as certain programs only available to dairy producers with HPAI-positive herds. These programs include tools to support biosecurity planning and implementation as well as financial support programs to offset costs associated with HPAI testing, veterinary expenses, personal protective equipment purchases, milk disposal, and milk losses.

The Department continues to encourage farmers to implement strong biosecurity practices and to be in close contact with veterinarians if they see any signs or symptoms of illness in farm animals. If any of these symptoms are noted, veterinarians are urged to call the Department at (518) 457-3502 for sampling guidance.

Additional information on HPAI in poultry and New York State’s actions is available on the Department’s website.