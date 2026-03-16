State Agriculture Department Announces $1.7 Million Available to...

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, in collaboration with the New York Farm Viability Institute (NYFVI), announced that $1.7 million is now available through the second round of the Beginning Farmer Grant Program. The program offers support to New York farmers with 10 years or less of farm operation experience who will be engaging in operating a farm within the state. This grant will provide funding to address a wide range of farming needs, including start‑up expenses, operational costs, and other essential investments.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The Beginning Farmer Grant program is a critical program that provides the necessary capital that new and beginning farmers need to get started and to be successful in the agricultural industry. I’m proud that the Beginning Farmer Grant Program will help to bridge the gap in accessing these resources and allow our emerging farmers the means to purchase new equipment, expand the footprint of their operations, or even successfully market their business. I thank the New York Farm Viability Institute for their partnership in this program and look forward to successful applications.”

Executive Director of New York Farm Viability Institute Aaron Ristow said, “The New York Farm Viability Institute is excited to again partner with the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets to offer a second round of the Beginning Farmer Competitive Grant Program. In the first round, we heard directly from beginning farmers about how this support helped them make real progress on their farms. With double the original funding available, we are eager to reach even more beginning farmers and strengthen farm businesses and rural communities across New York State.”

Administered by the NYFVI, the 2026 Beginning Farmer Grant Program’s goal is to assist beginning farmers who produce any type of agricultural product with the financial costs associated with the creation or expansion of a new farm operation. Specifically, the program will help offset costs associated with the start-up, improvement, or expansion of a farm operation; the purchase of agricultural land and physical structures; the purchase of machinery, equipment, or livestock; the construction or improvement of physical structures, including semi-permanent structures; worker or apprenticeship training; and marketing activities.

A total of $1.7 million is available through this second round, with awards ranging from $5,000-$50,000 and $50,001-$200,000, based on project complexity and duration. All projects will require a 5% match, regardless of funding amount. Applicants must demonstrate the potential for the project to grow their business and improve financial sustainability. Any applicant whose farm generated less than $1,000 in the previous year must provide a business plan.

Applications will be available through June 14, 2026. Additional details on the program and upcoming informational webinars can be found here: 2026 Beginning Farmer Competitive Grant Program – NYFVI.ORG

The Beginning Farmer Grant Program was funded in the FY2023-2024 and FY2024-2025 NYS Enacted Budget and builds upon the State’s priority to expand opportunities in agriculture to more New Yorkers through programs such as the Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Farmers Grant Program, the Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grant Program, and continued funding for Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Related Sciences (MANRRS), the enhanced FreshConnect Fresh2You initiative, the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs, New York Food For New York Families, and many more.