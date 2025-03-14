Gaggle Social Revolutionizes Tech Hiring, Selected to Present at Venture Summit West

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaggle Social, the next-generation tech talent marketplace, is proud to announce its selection to present at the upcoming Venture Summit West, taking place on April 2nd & 3rd, 2025 at the Computer History Museum in Silicon Valley. Organized by youngStartup Ventures, this premier event brings together the most promising startups with leading venture capitalists, corporate investors, and angel investors shaping the future of technology and business.

Venture Summit West 2025 will feature over 150 top innovators across numerous sectors. Each presenting company was carefully chosen by the youngStartup Venture team and advisors, ensuring that the innovations showcased are at the forefront of their respective fields. From revolutionary biotech solutions to cutting-edge AI technologies and sustainable energy advancements, these startups represent the best and brightest talent shaping the future of innovation.

The Future of AI-Powered Tech Hiring

Gaggle Social is disrupting traditional hiring by making tech recruitment faster, more precise, and cost-effective. Through AI-driven candidate matching, automated shortlisting, and transparent skills insights, Gaggle Social reduces hiring time by 63%, accelerates candidate evaluation by 72%, and delivers 85% more manageable shortlists.

Unlike conventional job platforms, Gaggle Social eliminates hiring friction by ensuring that only qualified candidates can apply. The platform provides real-time insights into a candidate’s skills and experience, allowing hiring managers to fill roles faster while saving an average of $2,000 per hire.

“We are thrilled to showcase how Gaggle Social is transforming tech hiring,” said Jared Tang, CEO & Co-Founder. “By providing companies with more efficient ways to manage shortlists of pre-vetted candidates, and full transparency into skills and experience, we enable businesses to streamline hiring without sacrificing quality.”

Scalable Hiring for SaaS, Cloud, and E-commerce Companies

With over 2,000 users already on the platform, Gaggle Social’s beta is live now, and a new, more advanced hiring suite will launch in March 2025. The platform is designed for fast-growing tech companies, including enterprise SaaS, cloud solutions, and e-commerce businesses, helping them build high-performing teams with minimal time-to-hire.

Beyond optimizing recruitment, Gaggle Social integrates sustainability into its mission. For every four signups, the company plants a tree, reinforcing its commitment to a greener, more responsible hiring process.

About Venture Summit West

Hosted by youngStartup Ventures,Venture Summit West is a must-attend gathering for investors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. Attendees will engage in meaningful networking, hear from industry leaders, and explore the latest trends shaping the future of innovation.

About Gaggle Social

Gaggle Social is an AI-powered tech hiring marketplace designed to make recruiting faster, smarter, and cost-effective. The platform reduces hiring time by 63% through automated candidate curation, skills transparency, and pre-vetted shortlists. With over 2,000 users and an upcoming hiring suite launching in March 2025, Gaggle Social is setting a new standard in HR tech innovation.

