Radio One Unveils Groundbreaking Safety Tech at Inaugural Event in Orlando

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radio One Hosts Inaugural Event to Showcase the Future of Safety and Security at Hard Rock Hotel Universal OrlandoOrlando, Fl – Radio One, Florida’s largest Motorola Solutions channel partner, announces its inaugural Radio One Day , an exclusive, invitation-only event setting a new standard in safety and security. Radio One will host leaders from across Florida’s industries, bringing together a diverse group of professionals. The event will be held on March 19th at the Hard Rock Hotel Universal Orlando, Radio One will unveil Motorola Solutions' groundbreaking new ecosystem suite, revolutionizing the safety and security sector in ways never seen before.As Florida’s largest Motorola Solutions partner, Radio One has built a trusted reputation over 3 decades by providing wireless technology solutions across industries like hospitality, education, healthcare, construction, transportation, logistics, and manufacturing, enhancing productivity, safety, and security.Radio One Day will feature interactive demonstrations of safety and security technologies, allowing attendees to experience Motorola Solutions’ Ecosystem firsthand. Engineers from Radio One and Motorola Solutions will be on-site for live demonstrations and to answer questions, helping attendees understand the technologies and their applications.Why This Matters: the Future of Communication, Safety, and Security:In today’s world, the need for reliable, real-time communication and robust security is critical. At Radio One / CSE Crosscom, we design, deploy, and maintain security ecosystems that protect businesses, schools, hotels, shopping centers, factories, and more. As a Motorola Solutions Platinum Partner, we integrate systems that connect voice, video, and data to enhance operational efficiency and safety.Motorola’s ecosystem suite is unified through Orchestrate, a cloud-based solution that automates workflows across integrated systems. This collaboration transforms disparate systems into cohesive solutions, allowing organizations to make faster, smarter decisions and connect with local public safety agencies for a proactive approach to security. Simply put, when technologies work seamlessly together, people, property, and assets are safer.By combining Motorola Solutions’ technology with our expertise, this event will preview how unified communication, surveillance, and data analytics are shaping the future of safety and security operations.Event Highlights:• Discover the Future: Exclusive access to solutions that redefine safety and security.• Interactive Demonstrations: Hands-on demonstrations of the latest wireless technologies.• Exclusive Insights: Engage with Motorola experts and gain valuable industry insights.• Expert Support: Radio One and Motorola Solutions specialists answering questions in real time.This event offers an exclusive opportunity to preview Motorola Solutions’ most innovative technologies and experience how they’re shaping the future of communication, security, and data management.Event Details:Date: March 19th, 2025Location: Hard Rock Hotel Universal Orlando, 5800 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819Sessions: Morning: 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM Afternoon: 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM/Complimentary lunch providedAbout Radio One / CSE CrosscomRadio One, a CSE Crosscom company, has served Florida for over 30 years as the state’s largest Motorola Solutions partner. The company offers a full portfolio of wireless solutions for industries like hospitality, healthcare, education, construction, and manufacturing. Radio One’s mission is to enhance communications, productivity, and safety across Florida. As a trusted partner, Radio One provides design, deployment, service, and maintenance for wireless systems.About CSE Crosscom USACSE Crosscom USA leads the way in innovation, powered by Motorola Solutions technology, to enhance mission and operational-critical communications, safety, and security. Our expertise in integrating voice, video, and data solutions helps organizations make informed decisions, improve safety, and optimize productivity across industries. Uniquely Qualified to Design, Deploy, and Maintain Integrated Solutions. Through Radio One and RFC Wireless in the United States and a dozen locations globally on three continents, CSE Crosscom provides end-to-end communications and security solutions across demanding markets. We not only design, deploy, and maintain wireless systems that enhance safety and performance but also integrate diverse technologies into cohesive, interoperable solutions.Intelligent Systems Integration for a Safer, More Productive WorldCSE Crosscom offers a wide range of wireless solutions, from two-way radio communication systems to video surveillance, access control, in-building DAS, and concealed weapons detection. Our solutions ensure seamless communication, enhanced security, and continuous connectivity to help customers stay ahead in an increasingly complex world.For more information, contact:Lesley Hopkins / Lesley.hopkins@radio1inc.com / 407-637-7960

