THE 15 WHITE COATS® BRINGS HBCU TETHERED TOUR TO DILLARD UNIVERSITY

HBCU Tethered Tour to Dillard University to Promote Diversity in Medicine

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Louisiana-based 15 White Coats, a Black physician-led nonprofit dedicated to promoting cultural imagery in learning spaces, providing economic support to minority groups aspiring to be physicians, and promoting culturally appropriate literature access in learning spaces, visits Dillard University with HBCU Tethered Tour.The HBCU Tethered Tour is an 18-month program during which 15 White Coats will host or participate in events at HBCUs nationwide to support, uplift, and inspire the next generation of underrepresented physicians. The tour will provide valuable resources, facilitate important conversations, and highlight mentors in the medical space for Black and Brown students. The 15 White Coats aims to connect, inspire, and prepare these students for a future in medicine.WHAT: A free on-campus event featuring representatives from the 15 White Coats providing details about their experience applying to medical school, 15WC MCAT prep materials as well as networking, mentorship and scholarship application assistance.WHEN: Saturday, March 17, 8:30 am - 1:15 pmWHERE: Georges Auditorium, 2601 Gentilly Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70122WHO: Dr. Sydney Labat, Co-Founder and Vice President of the 15 White Coats; Kayla Hennigan, Dillard StudentMEDIA: Members of the media are invited to interview program organizers and participants upon request. For further information please reach out to 15WC@rational360.com.KEY STATS:A 2023 study found that only 5.7% of US doctors are Black.Following the Supreme Court decision to ban the consideration of race in university admissions, the enrollment of Black students in medical school dropped 11.6% in 2024 compared to the previous year.In 2024, Black students made up 8.8% of all medical students matriculants, a decrease from the 10% of matriculants in 2023.Research has shown that when Black patients are cared for by Black physicians, they experience better health outcomes, feel more comfortable and are more likely to adhere to their recommended treatment.Having a mentor who looks like you is an important benefit to students and has been shown to lower instances of imposter syndrome.About The 15 White CoatsThe 15 White Coats is a nonprofit launched in 2019 to help the next generation of minority physician aspirants by providing visual inspiration and economic support with hopes of diversifying healthcare for marginalized communities. The organization is named after a photo of 15 African American Tulane University School of Medicine medical students standing in front of a slave quarter at the Whitney plantation in Edgard, Louisiana.

