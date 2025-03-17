ICMEC is proud to have supported Operation Renewed Hope III identifying & rescuing child victims of online exploitation

Operation Renewed Hope III Operation Renewed Hope III at the DHS Cyber Crimes Center ICMEC Logo

We make a greater impact and protect more children when we work together. Our mission is to never accept the injustices perpetrated against children worldwide.” — Stephen Kavanagh, ICMEC Secretary General

• Investigations lead to the discovery and positive identification of 36 victims

• Over 380 investigative leads on additional victims.

• International collaboration led by ICE HSI* in the United States together with 47 other partner countries

• 28 victim identification experts collaborated on the mission from 21 countries

The International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC) worked with a range of partners on Operation Renewed Hope III, between Feb. 24 and March 7 2025.

The international team together analyzed 83,000 files comprised of 216 GB of data containing 100’s of previously seized unidentified images and videos of child sex abuse material. These files were used to identify child victims and their abusers, and the locations where the abuse occurred.

Analysts then created ‘lead packages’ for the appropriate local investigative partners to enable law enforcement to launch actions to either safeguard or bring perpetrators to justice.

These vital investigative leads were generated through sophisticated investigative techniques targeting offenders who operate via the internet. This included analyzing use of forums, websites, email, chat rooms and file-sharing applications. The leads were compared against images of unidentified children and offenders in INTERPOL’s International Child Sexual Exploitation Database and then shared globally to local law enforcement and investigative partners in 48 countries.

Operation Hope III builds on Operation Hope I in August 2023, Operation Hope II in March 2024 and work in Thailand with the Tim Tebow Foundation in February 2025. The coordination and convening of victim identification events like these is a key role for ICMEC.

The International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children worked in partnership with the Tim Tebow Foundation as well as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During the event 28 victim identification specialists worked on the team from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Ukraine and United Kingdom:

Stephen Kavanagh, ICMEC Secretary General, made the following comments about the results of Operation Renewed Hope III:

“This International Operation pulled together several strategically important strands of what we do at ICMEC. The effort was a joint one, that reached across international boundaries. Together the international team supported local law enforcement, contributing what each of us can do best. We learned from each other to be more effective. Above all we showed that we make a greater impact and protect more children when we work together.

“Our mission and the challenge for us all is to simply not accept the injustices perpetrated against children around the world.”

“This experience has redoubled our determination to build on our common experience to better combat child exploitation, and promote justice with determination, passion and expertise.”

*ICE HSI is an abbreviation for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations

About the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC)

ICMEC is a non-governmental organization working to make the world a safer place for all children by defending against child sexual exploitation, abuse, and the risk of going missing. Headquartered in the United States, ICMEC coordinates with partners around the world to develop research, technologies, and educational resources to aid in the search and recovery of children who are missing, fight child sexual exploitation, and empower caring professionals, institutions, and communities to safeguard children from all forms of sexual abuse. For more information please visit www.icmec.org or contact ICMEC at information@icmec.org or +1-703-837-6313.

