Help conserve Florida’s wildlife this spring

Much of Florida’s diverse wildlife becomes more active in springtime. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) offers annual reminders on how to reduce conflicts and help conserve our native species.

Migration, breeding, feeding and nesting are all increased this time of year, increasing the likelihood of encounters between wildlife and people. The following tips can protect native wildlife and reduce the likelihood of disrupting their natural behaviors, both in spring and year-round.

Injured and Orphaned Wildlife – If you encounter a young animal, such as a fawn or fledgling, it's usually best to leave it where it is. Most young animals are not orphaned, and their parents are often nearby, foraging for food. If you suspect the animal might be injured or orphaned, you can report it to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. Your nearest FWC Regional Office is also a great resource.

– If you encounter a young animal, such as a fawn or fledgling, it's usually best to leave it where it is. Most young animals are not orphaned, and their parents are often nearby, foraging for food. If you suspect the animal might be injured or orphaned, you can report it to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. Your nearest FWC Regional Office is also a great resource. Bats – Bat maternity season, which runs from April 16 to Aug. 14, is when bats give birth and care for their young. During this period, blocking bats from returning to their roosts is illegal. Excluding bats during maternity season could trap flightless baby bats inside structures. To prevent this, April 15 is the last day to exclude bats from your home or building without a permit. It's essential to conduct a final spring inspection for any potential entry points, ensure no bats are present and make necessary repairs before maternity season begins. If bats are found, install a bat exclusion device to safely allow them to exit while preventing their return. These devices are the only legal and proper method for bat removal.

– Bears become more active as temperatures warm, with females teaching their cubs survival skills and what to eat. To prevent conflicts and ensure that your garbage, pet food or bird seed isn’t part of their learning process, make sure to remove or secure any attractants around your property. If bears can’t find food sources in your yard or neighborhood, they will move on. Gopher Tortoises – As Florida’s only native tortoise becomes more active this time of year, it forages for food and looks for a mate. If you spot a gopher tortoise or its distinctive half-moon shaped burrow entrance, please leave them undisturbed. If you see a gopher tortoise crossing the road, and it’s safe to do so, you can gently move it in the direction it was heading – just avoid placing it in your vehicle. Remember, gopher tortoises are land animals and cannot swim, so never try to put them in water.

– For boaters and personal watercraft users, it is important to be on the lookout for manatees to avoid collisions with these large aquatic mammals. Chances of close encounters between manatees and boaters increase this time of year as manatees leave their winter habitats and travel the waterways along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and other inland waters. Go slow and look out below for manatees when boating or using personal watercraft. Boaters should follow posted speed limits, as many areas have spring seasonal zones that reflect manatee migration patterns. Sea Turtles – Each spring, large marine turtles begin nesting on Florida’s beaches. You can support their nesting season, which lasts from March through October, by keeping beaches dark and free of obstacles at night. Artificial lighting can disturb nesting turtles and disorient hatchlings, so avoid using flashlights or cellphones on the beach after dark. If you’re in a building along the shoreline, close curtains, shades or turn off lights to prevent disruptions. Additionally, remove beach gear at the end of the day and fill in any sand holes to help keep the beach safe for these turtles.

– What should you do if you come upon a native snake? Just give it space, as snakes usually try to avoid encounters. Keep an eye out for our native snakes in your yard or when hiking, as they could be seen more frequently as the weather warms. Nesting Waterbirds – As nesting season begins for shorebirds, seabirds and wading birds, you can help protect them by keeping your distance while on the beach or water. If birds appear agitated or abandon their nests, it means you’re too close. On the beach, watch for well-camouflaged shorebird eggs and chicks nestled among the sand and shells. Meanwhile, wading birds such as herons and egrets, along with pelicans, are also nesting in mangroves and tree islands. Your awareness and caution can make a big difference in keeping these birds and their nests safe.

For more information on wildlife in Spring, visit MyFWC.com/News and click on “Spring Wildlife News.”

If you witness someone committing a wildlife violation, please contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline: 888-404-FWCC (3922) or text 847411 (Tip411) with keyword “FWC” and information about the violation.