Hasfa Abubacker Expands Global Business Operations with AI-Powered Healthcare Solutions

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned entrepreneur Hasfa Abubacker, with over 25 years of expertise in product development, regulatory compliance, and international market expansion, is driving the future of healthcare supply chains and AI-powered communication solutions.

As the founder of Prime Pace Products, Abubacker continues to innovate in global product distribution, integrating AI technology and compliance-driven strategies to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

Transforming Healthcare Supply Chains and Addressing Critical Needs

With a proven track record of securing direct access to FDA-approved medical products, Abubacker played a pivotal role in strengthening the U.S. healthcare sector during the COVID-19 crisis. Her strategic sourcing efforts have enabled healthcare providers to expand product portfolios and distribution reach, securing contracts valued between $5 million and $50 million annually. Most recently, she played a key role in mitigating the 2024 hurricane-induced saline shortage, ensuring hospitals and pharmaceutical distributors had access to essential supplies.

Revolutionizing Healthcare Communication with AI Technology

Abubacker is also leading the launch of an AI-powered hospital communication device designed to improve connectivity in medical settings. This innovative device offers:

✔ Seamless global connectivity without telecom fees

✔ HIPAA-compliant encryption for secure communication

✔ AI-powered network optimization for uninterrupted service

✔ 24/7 extended battery life for hospital operations

✔ Integration with EHR, nurse call systems, and alarms to enhance workflow efficiency

To introduce this groundbreaking technology, Prime Pace Products is spearheading a high-impact promotional campaign targeting hospital executives and medical professionals worldwide.

Continued Market Expansion and Business Growth

Beyond healthcare, Abubacker has contributed to the alternative fuel sector by supplying raw components for biodiesel energy, a sector projected to generate over $10 million in its first year of trading. Her expertise in process efficiency, cost reduction, and market expansion has positioned her as a trusted partner for businesses seeking long-term growth and profitability.

Abubacker’s strategic leadership and ability to anticipate industry shifts continue to drive business success and innovation across multiple sectors.

About Prime Pace Products

Prime Pace Products is a global leader in product distribution, integrating AI technology, manufacturing, and compliance-driven development to deliver high-quality solutions across various industries.

Discover more about Hasfa Abubacker on her LinkedIn profile.


Media Contact:

Hasfa Abubacker
hasfa@primepaceproducts.com
www.primapaceproducts.com

Gianmarco Giordaniello
Xraised
Xraised provides viewers with valuable insights into the latest trends and triumphs of entrepreneurship, as well as giving a voice to founders driving innovation across the globe. All our interviews will be uploaded to our website as video content and to Spotify and Amazon Music as podcasts!

