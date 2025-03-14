Ribbon Cutting: New York State to Launch Long Island Seafood Cuis...

WHAT: The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner will join Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County, local restaurant owners, aquaculture and seafood industry representatives, and a number of other special guests to launch the first-ever Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trail. The Seafood Cuisine Trail will promote Long Island’s seafood, aquaculture, and small business industries and boost tourism in the region.

The Commissioner will cut the ribbon of the Cuisine Trail at The Snapper Inn, a waterfront restaurant and one of the first stops on the western end of the new South Shore Trail. The South Shore Trail will include 20 total locations from Bay Shore to Montauk to spotlight New York’s seafood industry and drive visitors to locations that serve and sell locally harvested fish and shellfish.

The event will include a tasting menu of local fish, shellfish, and wine.

The Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trail is a part of the State’s Blue Food Transformation initiative, first announced in Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2024 State of the State proposal, which was created to reinvigorate New York’s aquaculture and seafood industries and strengthen the local food system.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 19, 2:00 pm

WHERE: The Snapper Inn, 500 Shore Drive, Oakdale NY 11769

WHO: