Home hauling to Lahaina continues

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays as modular homes for wildfire survivors are transported from Kahului to the state’s Ka Laʻi Ola housing site in Lahaina.

Hauling will take place nightly at 9 p.m., from Wednesday, March 19 through Friday, March 21. The transport will involve trucks in a caravan that will move the homes from the staging area near the Kahului small boat ramp, along Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400), to Lahaina.

From the Kahului small boat ramp the trucks will head south on Kahului Beach Road and turn left heading east on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32), then turn right onto Hāna Highway (Route 36). The trucks will then turn right onto Elmer F. Carvalho Way (Route 3800) and head west, linking with Kūihelani Highway (Route 380). At the intersection with Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), the trucks will turn left and head west to Lahaina. In Lahaina, the trucks will continue on Honoapiʻilani Highway and make a right turn onto Leialiʻi Parkway near the Lahaina Civic Center and head to the site, which is mauka of the highway.

On Monday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 19, the modular homes will be hauled from Kahului Harbor to the temporary staging site near the Kahului small boat ramp from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The trucks will proceed onto Kaʻahumanu Avenue from the harbor and head west and turn right onto Kahului Beach Road which is adjacent to the Kahului small boat ramp.

For hauling schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

Motorists may encounter traffic slowdowns and stops in both directions along the route due to the size of the modular units. There will also be escorts during the transport. Highway users should heed all signs along with directions from traffic controllers.