Texas Takes Flight: McQueen Family Drives Economic Growth with Advanced Air Mobility and Space Innovation

The future of national security is written in the skies. Advanced Air Mobility and space innovation are not just frontiers—we must own them to defend, deter, and lead.” — Eldon McQueen

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business is Booming: Travis & Dan McQueen Double Down on Economic Growth, Film, Music, Innovation, and the Future of Advanced Air Mobility in Texas“By building the future of mobility, we give America a new mission, putting people back to work and back on track.” — Eldon McQueenRevitalizing Texas Cities with Space and AAM InnovationAs economic uncertainty looms, driven by inflationary pressures and shifts in national policy, Travis and Dan McQueen are doubling down on economic development, leveraging Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and Space technology to position Texas as a national leader in the industries of the future. With rising immigration concerns, job displacement, and a shifting economic landscape, the McQueen's are taking action by driving investment into aviation, aerospace, film, and technology.Travis McQueen, son of former Corpus Christi Mayor and current U.S. Congressional candidate Dan McQueen, is working to combat economic stagnation in Corpus Christi by promoting a bold vision for AAM and Space. His initiatives, including the CC7DAY Phone Film Contest and the AeroMcQ Skyport Project, aim to attract investment, create jobs, and stimulate economic activity on the Texas Coast.“Cities that become early adopters of Advanced Air Mobility will see exponential economic benefits,” said Dan McQueen. “From job creation in engineering, technology, and aerospace manufacturing to revitalizing urban centers with next-generation transportation solutions, AAM will be a defining industry of the 21st century.”Economic Growth, Immigration, and the Trump Economic ForecastWith growing concerns over immigration and its economic impact, the McQueen's emphasize the role of high-tech job creation in stabilizing local economies. By investing in aerospace and transportation infrastructure, cities can attract skilled labor, create opportunities for legal pathways to employment, and reduce economic strain on social services.Furthermore, as Trump’s economic policies continue to shape national discourse—focusing on America-first manufacturing, infrastructure development, and deregulation—Texas stands to benefit significantly by leading in AAM and Space. The anticipated tax incentives for domestic manufacturing under a Republican-led economy could drive even more investment into MITI’s AeroMcQ Skyport Network and AeroTae modular aircraft production.Building the Texas AAM Corridor: Job Creation and Investment in Key Cities.Statewide Economic Impact:Texas already employs over 150,000 aerospace workers, with the industry contributing over $20 billion annually to the state’s economy. With MITI’s new initiatives, Texas is poised to become the national hub for AAM and urban air transport, increasing aerospace jobs by an estimated 15% over the next decade.Projected Job Creation by City:• Corpus Christi: Development of the 100-unit luxury Skyport will create hundreds of construction, aerospace, and operations jobs, revitalizing the downtown area and attracting tech-based tourism.• San Antonio: The 25-unit Skyport will drive expansion in the city’s aerospace manufacturing sector, reinforcing its status as “Military City USA.”• Austin: MITI is negotiating inner-city Skyport locations, integrating with DARPA-backed initiatives and the growing tech sector at Capital Factory.Long-Term Economic Benefits:Beyond job creation, MITI’s projects will stimulate hospitality, retail, and professional services, generating billions in long-term economic growth. The Skyway to Mars initiative will further solidify Texas’ leadership in space infrastructure development.Innovation, Film, and Music: The Danny McQ Zone and the Future of Entertainment.As part of McQueen Entertainment, the Danny McQ Zone radio show is set to launch, covering AAM, technology, film, and Texas business growth. Meanwhile, the Corpus Christi 7-Day Phone Film Contest will empower emerging filmmakers, bringing a creative renaissance to the Texas Coast.Further merging music with innovation, Dan and Travis McQueen are set to release “Enough,” a song addressing economic and social challenges in America, calling for unity, economic revitalization, and technological advancement.Public Safety, Crime, and Urban DevelopmentThe security of the historic area in Corpus Christi near the planned AeroMcQ Skyport, highlight the urgent need for public safety initiatives alongside economic growth. Communities need high paying technical business investment to support a thriving eco system. Dan McQueen, known for tackling Corpus Christi’s 2016 water crisis, emphasizes that strong leadership, infrastructure investment, and job creation are the best deterrents to crime.“This is exactly why we need real solutions,” McQueen stated. “Communities should not live in fear due to rising crime fueled by drug abuse and homelessness. Economic empowerment and security go hand in hand.”MITI’s Vision for Texas: Leading the Future of AerospaceThe Path Forward:• AeroMcQ Skyports: Nationwide rollout of modular air mobility hubs for military and commercial applications.• AeroTae Modular VTOL Aircraft: Driving the future of urban air travel and emergency response aviation.• BAP America Nonprofit: Expanding STEM, AAM, and Space education programs for veterans and underserved communities.• Texas AAM Corridor: Connecting Corpus Christi, Austin, and San Antonio with advanced air mobility networks.About McQueen Innovative Transport Inc.McQueen Innovative Transport Inc. (MITI) is a Texas-based aerospace company pioneering Advanced Air Mobility, modular VTOL aircraft, and Skyport development. The company is committed to innovation, economic growth, and job creation in Texas and beyond.

