03/14/2025

Celebrate Connecticut Agriculture Week

HARTFORD, CT — Join the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) in celebrating National Agriculture Week from March 16-22, 2025, recognizing the contribution of agriculture in our everyday lives. Connecticut is home to 5,000 farm operations, working 370,000 acres from the ground to the Sound, and employing 30,000 people in our state. Most significantly, agriculture generates $4 billion dollars for our state’s economy.

“Farming is a calling for our producers who put their heart and soul into what they produce. But we also want consumers to embrace agriculture as a part of life – from the food they eat, agritourism and recreational activities, and the open spaces they enjoy,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “Agriculture not only feeds our communities, it also fuels our local economies by supporting small businesses and creating job opportunities.”

In collaboration with the Connecticut Agricultural Information Council (CAIC), CT DoAg will host Ag Day at the Capitol on Wednesday, March 19, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event features more than 40 agricultural organizations showcasing the diverse array of farming activities, nutrition programs, and careers in agriculture. The event is open to farmers, legislators, FFA students, 4-H students, and the public. Attendees will sample and take home CT Grown products and enjoy special programming at 12 p.m. to announce the 2025 CT Outstanding Young Farmer award and more.

Not able to attend Ag Day? Here’s how you can make a difference during Ag Week:

Seek out CT Grown products: Visit a farm store, farm stand, farmers’ market, or restaurant that offers locally grown food and farm products.

Subscribe to a CSA or Home Delivery Service: Incorporating CT Grown into your way of life has never been easier! Sign up for a CSA subscription for in-season fruits, vegetables, cut flowers and more, or add home delivery of milk, yogurt, meats, and more.

Engage in Agritourism: Pick-your-own activities abound throughout the state spanning multiple seasons from Maple weekend (March 15-16), tulips and daffodils in the spring, to berries throughout the summer, apples and pumpkins in the fall, and Christmas Trees in the winter, plus farm wineries year round. Now is the time to start planning your next adventure.

Thank a Farmer: Already supporting local agriculture? Show your appreciation by writing a thank you note, posting on social media, or sharing your story of how local farmers positively impact your life.

Together, we can support Connecticut’s agricultural community and strengthen our state’s economy. Visit CTGrown.org to discover how you can engage with Connecticut’s farms and make CT Grown your way of life.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

