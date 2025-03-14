Planet TV Studios Presents a Landmark Episode of New Frontiers, Showcasing 5 Leading Innovators – Airing March 15th on Bloomberg. The content in the episode is a Planet TV Studios Original & it is brought to you by & sponsored by Planet TV Studios

Planet TV Studios & New Frontiers Bloomberg March 15th 2025 at 5:00 pm ET Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios is set to unveil a compelling new episode of its signature documentary series, New Frontiers, spotlighting five groundbreaking businesses at the forefront of medical innovation, technology, and patient advocacy. Premiering on Bloomberg Television on Saturday, March 15th, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET, this special installment—titled Highlighting Emerging Technologies—delivers a deep dive into transformative advancements reshaping healthcare and beyond. Featured in this episode are Dr. Daniel C. Allison, Gough Surgical, PLLC, NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc., Fly Little Bird Foundation, and Acromegaly Community Inc., each leading the charge in their respective fields.

Dr. Daniel C. Allison: Advancing Orthopedic Oncology

Renowned for his pioneering work in musculoskeletal oncology and complex skeletal reconstruction, Dr. Daniel C. Allison, MD, FACS, has transformed patient care with innovative procedures that enhance mobility and quality of life. As Assistant Director of Orthopedic Oncology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Co-Director of Pediatric Orthopedic Oncology at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Dr. Allison has championed surgical breakthroughs, including being the first in Southern California to perform osseointegration implant surgery for lower extremity amputees.

His contributions to implant system development—including the Patriot Trans-Femoral and Trans-Tibial Osseointegration (OI) Implants and the Tribute Minimally Invasive Hip Arthroplasty Femoral Stem—have revolutionized the field. Viewers will gain exclusive insight into his research and its lasting impact on orthopedic oncology.

Gough Surgical, PLLC: Redefining Joint Replacement with Robotics

Dr. Brandon Gough, MD, an esteemed orthopedic surgeon at Gough Surgical, PLLC, has become a leader in robotic-assisted joint replacement, utilizing the Direct Superior Approach to optimize surgical outcomes. His muscle-sparing techniques in hip and knee replacements not only minimize trauma but significantly expedite recovery times, improving overall patient experience.

As a board-certified member of the American Board of Orthopedic Surgeons and a dedicated educator, Dr. Gough’s expertise extends globally, influencing the next generation of orthopedic surgeons. New Frontiers provides a behind-the-scenes look at his state-of-the-art surgical methods and the life-changing impact on patients worldwide.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.: A New Frontier in Brain Cancer Treatment

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc., founded by esteemed neurosurgeon Dr. Thomas Chen, is revolutionizing brain cancer treatment through cutting-edge intranasal therapies. Overcoming the longstanding challenge of the blood-brain barrier, NeOnc’s experimental treatments—NEO100 and NEO212—offer promising alternatives for glioblastoma multiforme and metastatic brain tumors.

NEO100 is a purified form of perillyl alcohol, while NEO212 combines temozolomide (TMZ) with perillyl alcohol, showing early clinical trial success in improving efficacy with fewer side effects. This segment highlights NeOnc’s groundbreaking research and its anticipated listing on Nasdaq in early 2025, signaling a new era of growth and innovation in neurosurgical treatment.

Fly Little Bird Foundation: Pioneering Research for Ultra-Rare Diseases

Dedicated to advancing research and treatment for TBL1XR1 gene variant-related disorders, the Fly Little Bird Foundation is making strides in rare disease advocacy. This nonprofit organization supports families affected by conditions such as intellectual and developmental disabilities, autism spectrum disorder, epilepsy, and congenital defects impacting the heart, brain, and kidneys.

The episode sheds light on the Foundation’s collaborative efforts with researchers and patient advocates, demonstrating how family-led initiatives can drive meaningful medical advancements. Through its work, the Fly Little Bird Foundation exemplifies the power of community in shaping the future of rare disease treatment.

Acromegaly Community Inc.: A Lifeline for Those Living with a Rare Disorder

Acromegaly, a rare hormonal disorder caused by excessive growth hormone production, presents unique challenges for those affected. Acromegaly Community Inc. provides education, advocacy, and peer support to individuals navigating this complex condition. The organization bridges the gap between patients, healthcare providers, and researchers, ensuring that no one faces acromegaly alone.

This New Frontiers episode takes a closer look at the organization’s invaluable resources, featuring personal stories from individuals diagnosed with acromegaly and medical professionals dedicated to improving patient care. By increasing awareness and fostering connections, Acromegaly Community Inc. plays a crucial role in enhancing the lives of those impacted by this rare disorder.

A Compelling Broadcast Led by Acclaimed Host Gina Grad

Returning as host is Gina Grad, celebrated for her work on The Adam Carolla Show and author of My Extra Mom, a children's book about blended families. Grad’s ability to distill complex topics into engaging narratives ensures that New Frontiers remains both informative and accessible to a broad audience. Her storytelling expertise brings these critical issues to life, making scientific and medical advancements relatable and compelling for viewers.

How to Watch

Don’t miss this must-watch episode of New Frontiers, premiering on Bloomberg Television on Saturday, March 15th, 2025, from 5:00 pm to 5:30 pm ET. Following its live broadcast, the episode will be available for on-demand streaming on platforms including Amazon, Vimeo, YouTube, Roku, Tumblr, X, Brighteon, Facebook, Rumble, Dailymotion, https://ReportWire.org, Newsbreak, and more.

For more information about the featured innovators, visit:

Dr. Daniel C. Allison: https://drallison.org

Gough Surgical, PLLC: https://goughmd.com

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.: https://neonctech.com

Fly Little Bird Foundation: https://flylittlebirdfoundation.org

Acromegaly Community Inc.: https://acromegalycommunity.org

