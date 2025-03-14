The Freedom Center: Committed to Accessible Inpatient Drug & Alcohol Rehab in Buckeystown, Maryland

The Freedom Center remains steadfast in its mission to provide accessible, high-quality inpatient drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

BUCKEYSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Freedom Center Maryland Drug & Alcohol Rehab, a leading addiction treatment provider in Maryland, remains steadfast in its mission to provide accessible, high-quality inpatient drug and alcohol rehabilitation. Located in Buckeystown, Maryland, The Freedom Center is dedicated to helping individuals struggling with substance use disorders (SUDs) receive the care they need in a safe, structured, and supportive environment.

With a team of experienced addiction counselors, social workers, licensed professional counselors, and allied health professionals, The Freedom Center ensures that every individual receives compassionate, around-the-clock care tailored to their unique recovery journey.

Comprehensive Inpatient Treatment Services

The Freedom Center offers personalized residential treatment programs designed to address the complex needs of each client. With flexible treatment lengths of 30, 60, and 90 days, core services include:

✔ 24/7 medical and psychiatric support

✔ Individualized therapy incorporating Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)

✔ Group therapy and peer support programs

✔ Dual diagnosis treatment for co-occurring mental health disorders

✔ Holistic treatment approaches

✔ Family therapy and support services

✔ Relapse prevention strategies

✔ Case management and legal support assistance

The center’s transitional approach to behavioral healthcare empowers individuals with essential coping skills, long-term recovery strategies, and the support necessary to reintegrate into everyday life successfully.

Breaking Down Barriers to Treatment

Understanding that addiction does not discriminate, The Freedom Center is committed to ensuring that financial or personal circumstances do not prevent individuals from accessing life-saving treatment. The facility actively works to provide solutions for those facing barriers to care, ensuring that anyone in need of support can take the first step toward recovery.

Get Help Today

For individuals or families seeking addiction treatment, The Freedom Center in Buckeystown, MD, is ready to provide compassionate, evidence-based care. To learn more about inpatient rehab programs, visit The Freedom Center’s website or contact them directly:

The Freedom Center - Buckeystown, MD

Address: 3521 Buckeystown Pike, Buckeystown, MD 21717

Phone: (888) 530-5025

Hours: 24/7

Website: www.thefreedomcenter.com

About The Freedom Center

The Freedom Center is a premier addiction treatment provider offering comprehensive inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services in Maryland. Committed to evidence-based care, compassionate support, and accessibility, The Freedom Center helps individuals reclaim their lives and achieve lasting recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.



The Freedom Center Buckeystown Walk Through

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.