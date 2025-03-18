Duhon’s Looping Motion: A Unified 'Theory of Everything' Bridging the Gap Between General Relativity & Quantum Mechanics

Author Duhon's Looping Motion and HydroNova

New Research Eliminates Singularities, Predicts Gravitational Waves, and Solves Unanswered Problems in Physics

"Cosmology has relied on assumptions that require excessive fine-tuning and arbitrary initial conditions. With HydroNova, we have a model that aligns with reality without invoking unexplained physics” — Jonathan Duhon

MIDWEST CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A New Beginning for the Universe?For over a century, the Big Bang Theory has been the dominant explanation for the origins of our universe. But what if the fundamental assumptions behind it were wrong? Enter Duhon's Looping Motion (DLM) , a groundbreaking cosmological framework that eliminates the singularity problem, naturally explains matter creation, and aligns with multiple domains of empirical data without fine-tuning. Independent researcher Jonathan Duhon has introduced this revolutionary theory, potentially redefining our understanding of the cosmos.Breaking Free from the Big BangUnlike the Big Bang, which begins from an unexplained singularity and requires inflation to set up initial conditions, DLM provides a continuous, oscillatory origin that naturally transitions into the universe we observe today. The theory, built on first-principles physics, suggests that the early universe was not an infinitely dense point but rather a rapidly oscillating Planck-scale field that expanded through an event known as HydroNova —a physically motivated alternative to inflation and baryogenesis.Why It Matters:✔ No Singularities: The model avoids the mathematical and physical inconsistencies of the Big Bang's singularity.✔ Matter Creation Without Fine-Tuning: The transition from Planck-scale oscillations naturally produces protons and neutrons at the correct cosmic time.✔ Gravitational Wave Predictions: HydroNova predicts unique gravitational wave echoes at 250 Hz, which could be tested in upcoming high-frequency detectors.✔ Dark Energy Without a Cosmological Constant: The same field driving early-universe expansion appears to influence cosmic acceleration today, eliminating the need for a separate Λ (Lambda) term.One of the most astonishing aspects of Duhon's Looping Motion is its ability to accurately predict cosmological, quantum, and fluid dynamics phenomena without needing separate assumptions for different domains:Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) Alignment: The model predicts the observed CMB temperature of 2.725 K, consistent with real-world data.Correct Hubble Expansion Rate: HydroNova naturally yields a Hubble constant of ~67.4 km/s/Mpc, aligning with precision measurements.Yang-Mills Mass Gap Solution: The theory provides a natural mechanism for the 1.6 GeV glueball mass, a long-standing problem in quantum field theory.Navier-Stokes Smoothness in Cosmology: The framework embeds fluid turbulence equations into an expanding universe, offering insights into turbulence decay and galaxy formation.Reactions from the Scientific CommunityAs with all revolutionary ideas, Duhon's Looping Motion and HydroNova are sparking intense interest among physicists, cosmologists, and mathematicians. The theory challenges fundamental assumptions and demands attention from researchers across disciplines.Jonathan Duhon, the independent researcher behind this breakthrough, states:"Cosmology has relied on assumptions that require excessive fine-tuning and arbitrary initial conditions. With Looping Motion, we have a model that aligns with reality without invoking unexplained physics."What Comes Next?The next steps involve rigorous testing, peer reviews, and direct experimental validation. The predicted 250 Hz gravitational wave echoes, if detected, would serve as smoking gun evidence for HydroNova and a major challenge to the Big Bang model.

