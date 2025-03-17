Devolved AI Launches the Most Secure and Private AI Platform With End-to-End Encryption

Devolved AI's new platform offers 100% encrypted AI interactions, ensuring total privacy—no one, not even us, can access your messages.

Devolved AI is setting a new standard for AI privacy—every message is fully encrypted, unseen by anyone, not even us. This is AI for the people, by the people.” — Nathan, Founder of Devolved AI

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devolved AI , the pioneering force behind decentralized artificial intelligence, has officially launched its new web app, delivering the most secure and private AI experience ever created. With end-to-end encryption on every message and an unprecedented level of user control over data, this release marks a major leap forward in AI privacy and security.AI for the People, By the PeopleDevolved AI’s mission is clear: AI should belong to the people, not corporations. Data privacy has been one of the biggest roadblocks preventing businesses and individuals from fully embracing AI. One in five enterprise companies restrict the use of AI systems like ChatGPT due to privacy concerns, and two out of three users worry that their interactions are being stored, analyzed, and exploited.Devolved AI eliminates these concerns entirely.How It Works- Unbreakable Encryption: Every message sent and received by our AI, Athena, is fully encrypted—impossible to read on any other browser except the one the user wrote it on.- No Middleman Access: Not even Devolved AI has access to user messages—we literally cannot see them.- Full Encryption from Query to Response: The moment a user submits a query to Athena, every step of the process remains encrypted, ensuring absolute privacy.A New Era of AI Transparency – Powered by BlockchainDevolved AI doesn’t stop at encryption. Coming soon, we are integrating Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) alongside our Layer 1 blockchain, Argochain. This revolutionary system will provide verifiable, on-chain proof that messages sent and received:- Were never modified- Were never accessed by anyone elseFor the first time in AI history, users will have cryptographic proof that their conversations are private, unaltered, and untouchable.This is the future of AI. This is Devolved AI.Try it now at https://devolvedai.com For media inquiries, please contact: info@devolvedai.com

