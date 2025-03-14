Trussum Pond Near Laurel to Close March 17 for Boat Ramp, Parking Area Improvements

An improvements project at Trussum Pond will include paving the parking area to enable better access to the pond. /DNREC Photo

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today that Trussum Pond, managed by the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation, will be closed starting March 17 for a construction project expected to be completed in mid-April. The Trussum Pond project includes grading and paving the boat ramp and parking lot to provide better access and reduce erosion issues currently impacting the pond’s ramp and launch area.

During the closure, anglers and outdoor recreationalists looking for alternative venues in the area can access Trap Pond State Park (where entrance fees apply), as well as Raccoon, Records, Chipman, and Horsey Ponds – all in the vicinity of Trussum Pond – for fishing and other outdoor activities.

