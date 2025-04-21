Gailey Enterprises Real Estate Reaches Landmark Milestone: 20,000 Families Served

Rhonda (Broker/Owner) and Rich Gailey share breaking news of helping over 20,000 families buy and sell real estate across Georgia & Florida!

Gailey Enterprises Real Estate, a powerhouse in luxury, coastal, and equestrian real estate, solidifies the firm's reputation by reaching a major achievement.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded by Rhonda Gailey , a visionary broker, real estate coach, and host of Selling Coastal on HGTV , Gailey Enterprises has spent 30 years perfecting the art of buying and selling homes. Specializing in high-end properties, equestrian estates, and waterfront homes, the firm’s legacy is built on personalized service, deep market knowledge, and an unwavering commitment to its clients.“Reaching 20,000 families isn’t just a number – it’s a testament to the trust and relationships we’ve built over decades,” said Gailey. “We don’t just sell houses; we help families find their dream homes, build their futures, and create lasting memories.”The firm’s impact extends beyond sales – it’s a family-run operation with deep roots in real estate, featuring multiple generations working together to uphold the company’s standard of excellence. As Gailey Enterprises continues to grow, the company remains dedicated to innovation, top-tier marketing strategies, and expanding its reach in the luxury, equestrian, and coastal markets.For more information on how Gailey Enterprises Real Estate can help you find your dream home, visit www.gaileyenterprises.com or call 844-GAILEYS.About Gailey Enterprises Real EstateGailey Enterprises Real Estate is a multi-state brokerage specializing in luxury homes, equestrian estates, and coastal properties across Georgia and Florida. With over 30 years of experience and a commitment to excellence, the firm has helped more than 20,000 families buy or sell their homes. Led by industry veteran Rhonda Gailey, who also stars in Selling Coastal on HGTV, Gailey Enterprises is known for its high standards, market expertise, and personalized client service.

