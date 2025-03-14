review of Hunting and Trapping Seasons to be Presented at March Commission Meeting

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will preview its recommendations for the 2025-26 hunting and trapping seasons at the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission’s Friday, March 21 meeting at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County. The meeting starts at 9 a.m.

For the Agency’s hunting and trapping seasons recommendations for 2025-26, presenters will be Wildlife and Forestry Chief Joe Benedict, Assistant Chief of Game Management Mark McBride, and Assistant Chief of Habitat Management Wally Akins. The Commission will vote on the proposed regulations at its April 24-25 meeting in Nashville.

TWRA Wildlife Forester Damon Hollis will be recognized for receiving the Joe Kurz Wildlife Manager of the Year Award during the recently held National Wild Turkey Federation Convention. Named in honor of a former Georgia Department of Natural Resources wildlife chief for the vital role he played in improving wildlife management, this award annually recognizes a wildlife manager for exceptional stewardship of wild turkey populations and habitat.

Sumner County Wildlife Officer Montana Michelson will be recognized and introduced to the Commission. He was the recipient of the National Wild Turkey Federation’s (NWTF) Wildlife Officer of the Year last month and just announced as the annual Shikar Safari Officer Award winner.

The meeting will be the first for Chris Devaney (Lookout Mountain) as TFWC 2025-26 Chairman. Other officers elected during the February meeting were Vice Chairman Greg Davenport (Brentwood) and Secretary Rhonda Moody (Allardt).

---TWRA---