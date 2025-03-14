Compassion in action: VA social workers

When a Veteran who has bravely served our country is without a home, there’s another kind of army standing by to help. Our team of social workers connects Veterans with the resources and support they earned through their service, putting them back on the path to housing and independence.

This March, as we recognize Social Work Month, we want to call attention to the many ways social workers help open doors for Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

What is a social worker?

Social workers help people address their needs and overcome life’s most difficult challenges through psychosocial services and advocacy. They often choose this line of work because they’re called to help others, going through years of education and training so they are prepared to take on the sensitive, critical work of meeting people where they are and helping them achieve their goals.

Social work is woven into the very fabric of VA, the largest employer of social workers in the nation.

There are over 4,300 social workers currently working in VA’s homeless programs, of which over 700 are Veterans themselves. Others are embedded within primary care, emergency departments, mental health care, rehabilitation units, community living centers, Vet Centers and more.

How do social workers help homeless Veterans?

In the last few years, VA has adopted a new strategy in the campaign to end Veteran homelessness, leading to over 134,000 homeless Veterans moving to permanent housing from 2022 to 2024. Our One Team approach takes military philosophies about working cooperatively as a team and applies them to the delivery of homeless programs and services.

Before One Team, providers, nonprofits, charities, programs and others often excelled in their particular area of expertise regarding working with homeless Veterans, but work could be fragmented and siloed.

Now, we’re breaking down those silos so everyone can coordinate effectively and efficiently, making sure no Veteran falls through the cracks. Social workers are essential to making that happen. They have the skills and breadth of knowledge to assess the needs of Veterans and connect them with the right resources at the right time.

The list of services they provide is lengthy, encompassing:

Screening. Social workers help identify Veterans who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness, or who may not be able to care independently care for themselves.

Assessment. Social workers meet with Veterans to gather information about their living situations, health, families and other support systems, military experiences and more. Their assessments inform the plans to get Veterans into housing and address issues that may prevent them from succeeding in that placement.

Case management. Social workers often provide long-term case management services, providing and coordinating services or just helping Veterans figure out what they need and how to get it.

Advocacy. When it’s hard for Veterans to express their needs or concerns, our social workers can advocate for them.

Education. Social workers help educate Veterans about the VA system, services and programs available in the community and at VA, how the Veteran can achieve their personal goals, and more.

Compassion in action

This year’s theme for Social Work Month is Compassion + Action. For our social workers helping Veterans facing homelessness, this is the bottom line. They are doing this work because they care and they are putting that care into action.

One Team leans heavily upon another philosophy called “no wrong door,” which allows Veterans to show up anywhere in the system and find homelessness assistance that’s tailored to their individual needs.

These doors are usually answered by a social worker.

Whether a Veteran visits a mobile medical unit, walks into their local VA medical center, or is referred from a shelter or community partner, a social worker is often one of the first people they speak to and the one walking alongside them throughout their journey back from homelessness.

