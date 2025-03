New supports will strengthen community firefighting capacity

CANADA, March 14 - The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) supports projects that strengthen the resilience of local governments and First Nations in responding to and preparing for disasters and climate change. This funding is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities.

Volunteer and composite fire departments, local governments and First Nations will receive more than $9 million from the CEPF as follows:

100 Mile House - Structure Protection Unit Equipment

Amount: $38,055

Adams Lake Indian Band - Breathing apparatus purchase and training

Amount: $40,000

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District - Protective equipment and training for the volunteer fire departments of the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

Amount: $109,226

Alert Bay - Fire department equipment and training

Amount: $37,725

Armstrong - Structural firefighting turnout gear and turnout gear dryer

Amount: $40,000

Ashcroft - Firefighter training

Amount: $36,447

Atlin Community Improvement District - Equipment upgrades and firefighter training

Amount: $39,250

Barriere - Fire department equipment and training

Amount: $37,000

Blue River Improvement District - Fire department equipment and training

Amount: $24,709

Bow Horn Bay Volunteer Fire Department - Replacement of bunker gear

Amount: $40,000

Bowen Island - Gear racking, pressure washer and personal protective equipment (PPE) dryer

Amount: $40,000

Bralorne Fire Protection Association - Fire protection equipment and wildland protective gear

Amount: $35,354

Burns Lake - Structural protection equipment

Amount: $21,500

Burton Community Association - Personal protective equipment

Amount: $40,000

Capital Regional District - Personal protective equipment and fire equipment

Amount: $275,303

Cariboo Regional District - Emergency response improvement project: Equipment and training

Amount: $501,321

Central Coast Regional District - Fire training

Amount: $80,000

Central Kootenay Regional District - Equipment and training

Amount: $503,802

Central Okanagan Regional District - Equipment upgrades

Amount: $88,661

Cherry Creek Improvement District - Personal protective equipment and operational equipment

Amount: $40,000

Chetwynd - Equipment upgrades

Amount: $39,829

Chimney and Felker Lakes Volunteer Fire Department - Firefighter training, personal protective equipment and firefighting equipment upgrades

Amount: $39,996

Clearwater - Fire department training props and equipment

Amount: $40,000

Cluculz Lake Volunteer Fire Department - Training and equipment

Amount: $40,000

Columbia Shuswap Regional District - Health, safety and personal protective equipment

Amount: $559,280

Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) - CVRD Fire Departments: Equipment and training

Amount: $275,200

Cook’s Ferry Indian Band - Cook’s Ferry Fire and Emergency Services: Equipment and personal protective equipment

Amount: $40,000

Cortes Island Fire Fighting Association - Wildfire-response capacity building

Amount: $24,554

Cowichan Tribes - Personal protective equipment

Amount: $40,000

Cowichan Valley Regional District - Cowichan Valley Fire Department 2024 Grant Project for six volunteer- and one society-run regional fire departments: Equipment and personal protective equipment

Amount: $271,015

Cranberry Improvement District - New and replacement equipment

Amount: $40,000

Cumberland - Phase 3 training ground for Cumberland Fire Rescue

Amount: $40,000

Deep Bay Improvement District - Equipment and training

Amount: $40,000

Duncan - Interior and exterior operations training

Amount: $40,000

East Kootenay Regional District - 2024 Regional District of East Kootenay Rural Fire Services: Equipment, training and personal protective equipment

Amount: $308,141

Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department - Personal protective equipment, and equipment upgrades and replacements

Amount: $28,562

Elkford - Equipment modernization

Amount: $40,000

Enderby - Purchase of self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA)

Amount: $39,880

Errington Volunteer Fire Department - Decontamination washing machine and dryer

Amount: $38,452

Erris Volunteer Fire Association – SCBA purchase

Amount: $40,000

Extension Volunteer Fire Department - Personal protective equipment upgrade and replacement

Amount: $39,520

Fernie - Fire training and equipment replacement

Amount: $40,000

Fraser Lake - Breathing apparatuses

Amount: $39,714

Fraser Valley Regional District - Firefighting equipment

Amount: $253,740

Fraser-Fort George Regional District - Emergency-response equipment

Amount: $511,600

Gabriola Fire Protection Improvement District - Live fire-training facility upgrades

Amount: $40,000

Gold River – SCBA upgrades

Amount: $40,000

Granisle - Fire department training and equipment upgrades

Amount: $40,000

Greeny Lake Volunteer Fire Department - Update equipment and training

Amount: $33,813

Hayes Creek Firefighters’ Association - Equipment improvements

Amount: $13,548

Heiltsuk Nation - Fire department equipment supply

Amount: $40,000

Highlands - Digital fire-training system

Amount: $34,812

Hope - Structure protection equipment and training

Amount: $40,000

Houston - Protective clothing and equipment

Amount: $40,000

Hudson's Hope - Replacement fire hose and SCBA cylinders

Amount: $37,485

Invermere - Firefighter survival training and equipment

Amount: $40,000

Iskut First Nation - Kluachon emergency services equipment upgrade

Amount: $37,115

Kent - Personal protective equipment and pump training

Amount: $40,000

Kootenay-Boundary Regional District - Fire Department Grant: Equipment, training and live fire training facility upgrade

Amount: $134,955

Ladysmith - Turnout gear decontamination cleaning equipment

Amount: $33,737

Lake Country - New and replacement thermal imaging cameras

Amount: $40,000

Lake Cowichan - Equipment and training

Amount: $34,495

Mackenzie - Live fire training

Amount: $39,350

Masset - Fire safety gear, equipment renewal and training upgrade

Amount: $39,364

McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department - Fire department equipment

Amount: $12,847

Merritt - Upgrading equipment: Breathing air compressor

Amount: $40,000

Metchosin - Hose and equipment upgrades and replacement

Amount: $39,635

Midway - Training facility improvements

Amount: $24,837

Mill Bay Fire Protection District - Turnout gear replacement

Amount: $39,694

Mount Waddington Regional District - Training and equipment improvements

Amount: $157,095

Mountain Fire Protection District - Updating equipment and training

Amount: $40,000

Nakusp - Equipment upgrades

Amount: $40,000

Nanaimo Regional District – Equipment for regional training facility and training props

Amount: $200,000

Nelson - Personal protective equipment and Fire Officer II training

Amount: $39,864

North Cedar Improvement District - FireSmart structure protection equipment and personal protective equipment

Amount: $40,000

North Coast Regional District - Personal protective equipment

Amount: $40,000

North Cowichan - Wildland firefighting equipment

Amount: $11,050

North Okanagan Regional District - Equipment and Training

Amount: $120,000

North Saanich - Equipment upgrade

Amount: $23,048

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District - Volunteer Fire Department Enhancement Project: Equipment and training

Amount: $274,414

Oliver - Enhancing the Oliver Fire Department: Equipment and training

Amount: $40,000

Parksville - Decontamination equipment

Amount: $40,000

Paul Lake Community Association - Paul Lake Community Fire and Emergency Preparedness and Resiliency: Equipment and training

Amount: $24,976

Peachland - Wildland protective clothing and firefighting equipment

Amount: $39,040

Pemberton - Turnout gear for firefighters

Amount: $37,291

Pender Harbour Fire Protection District - Structure fire and wildfire essential equipment upgrade and training

Amount: $39,470

Pinantan Lake Fire Association - Structural protection equipment

Amount: $40,000

Port Alice - SCBAs

Amount: $40,000

Port Edward - Fire service equipment

Amount: $40,000

Port Hardy - Structure firefighter training

Amount: $40,000

Pouce Coupe - Communication upgrade

Amount: $31,821

Princeton - PPE, Equipment and training

Amount: $38,500

qathet Regional District (Powell River) - The qathet Regional Districts' Volunteer Fire Department Equipment 2024 intake: Equipment and training

Amount: $160,000

Quadra Island Fire Department - Wildland response preparedness training

Amount: $21,336

Radium Hot Springs - Wildland personal protective equipment

Amount: $28,007

Salmon Arm - Equipment and training

Amount: $40,000

Saturna Island Fire Protection Society - Breathing air compressor replacement

Amount: $39,844

Savona Improvement District - Equipment upgrade

Amount: $40,000

Sayward - Fire department equipment

Amount: $39,870

Seabird Island Band - Equipment and tools

Amount: $40,000

Sechelt Fire Protection District - Turnout gear replacement

Amount: $40,000

Ships Point Improvement District - Structure protection equipment

Amount: $37,739

Sicamous - Equipment and training

Amount: $40,000

Sidney - Personal protective equipment, training and fire suppression equipment

Amount: $40,000

Skeetchestn Indian Band - Fire department equipment

Amount: $40,000

Skwláx te Secwepemcúl?ecw (Little Shuswap Lake) - New Structural Protection Unit

Amount: $36,245

Smithers - Radio communications upgrade

Amount: $40,000

SnPink’tn (Penticton Indian Band) - Expanding fire rescue capabilities

Amount: $34,150

Sooke - CEPF Funding for Volunteer and Composite Departments: Hoses and racks

Amount: $28,351

Southside Volunteer Fire Department - Radio equipment and training

Amount: $14,650

Spences Bridge Improvement District - Fire department equipment

Amount: $40,000

Squamish-Lillooet Regional District - Regional District Fire Services Modernization: Training and equipment

Amount: $183,025

Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation (Canoe Creek) - Firefighting equipment

Amount: $17,437

Summerland - Structure firefighting equipment

Amount: $39,185

Sun Peaks - 2024 Sun Peaks Fire Rescue Health and Safety Improvement Project

Amount: $39,937

Tahsis - Tahsis Volunteer Fire Department - BC Structure Firefighter Minimum Training Standards Supplies

Amount: $40,000

Taylor - Taylor Fire Rescue 2025: Training and equipment

Amount: $30,690

Telkwa - Equipment and gear

Amount: $40,000

Thetis Island Improvement District - Fire equipment update

Amount: $27,356

Thompson-Nicola Regional District - Fire department equipment and training

Amount: $360,000

Tl’azt’en Nation - Project “Be Prepared!”: Equipment

Amount: $38,463

Tla’amin Nation (Sliammon) - Personal protective equipment

Amount: $35,620

Tofino - Firefighter personal protective equipment and other firefighting equipment replacement

Amount: $38,866

Tomslake and District Volunteer Fire Department - Structure Protection Initiative: Hoses, Water Tanks, Sprinklers and Wildland Turnout Gear

Amount: $24,167

Tsay Keh Dene Nation - Outfitting firetruck

Amount: $19,199

Ucluelet - Fire Rescue Turnout Gear and Equipment

Amount: $38,711

Vanderhoof - Hands-on training and personal protective equipment renewal

Amount: $40,000

View Royal - Wildfire firefighting portable pump equipment

Amount: $25,100

Watch Lake - North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department: Turnout gear replacement, safety equipment upgrades and training programs

Amount: $39,800

Williams Lake - Structural turnout gear cleaning system

Amount: $37,064

Williams Lake First Nation - Fire Prevention and Interface Response Supports: Turnout gear replacement, mandatory safety equipment upgrades and prescribed training programs

Amount: $11,415

Witset First Nation (Moricetown) - Fire department gear and training

Amount: $40,000

Yaq?it ?a·knuq?i ‘it (Tobacco Plains) - Fire department equipment and training

Amount: $40,000

Zeballos - Zeballos Volunteer Fire Department Capacity Enhancement: Training and personal protective equipment

Amount: $39,951