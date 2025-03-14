Sheri Bailey’s Abolitionists’ Museum Sparks Thought-Provoking Conversations on America’s Slavery Narrative

A Compelling Exploration of History, Identity, and the Power of Civil Dialogue

PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed playwright Sheri Bailey invites readers and audiences alike into a powerful exploration of America’s complex history with her latest work, Abolitionists’ Museum . This compelling book confronts the legacy of slavery and ignites meaningful discussions about identity, justice, and reconciliation.In Abolitionists’ Museum, eight iconic historical figures—John Brown, Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Sojourner Truth, David Walker, Nat Turner, and Abraham Lincoln—come to life as wax figures in a museum. Their world is thrown into turmoil when the museum’s Curator controversially hangs a Confederate flag, sparking a passionate debate over whether the flag should be burned. Readers are drawn into the tension as the story climaxes with a question posed directly to the audience: If you were a resident in this Abolitionists’ Museum, how would you vote—to burn or not to burn?About Sheri BaileySheri Bailey is an award-winning playwright whose more than 20 plays have been produced on various stages, earning her accolades such as a prestigious NEA theatre fellowship. Her body of work, which delves deeply into themes of history, identity, and social justice, is being preserved at the Huntington Library in San Marino, California.Bailey’s previous works include:• Southern Girls (co-authored with Dura Temple): A poignant play tracing the lives of six Southern women—three Black and three white—from childhood to middle age, exploring race, friendship, and the passage of time.• Summers in Suffolk: 1870 – 1992: A collection of six one-act plays chronicling the lives of four families who remained rooted in the South during a time when many sought opportunity in the North.Why Bailey Wrote Abolitionists’ MuseumAs a self-described guerrilla theatre artist, Bailey is dedicated to fostering civil dialogue around difficult histories. Through her work, she challenges audiences to confront the painful legacy of slavery while promoting understanding and healing. In founding JuneteenthVA, Bailey made it her mission to heal America from the wounds of slavery—without shame or blame.Primary Message of Abolitionists’ MuseumBailey reminds readers of the importance of engaging in civilized discussions, even amidst radical disagreements. Through this narrative, she seeks to inspire empathy and a deeper understanding of the shared yet divided history of America.A Call to ActionSheri Bailey’s Abolitionists’ Museum is more than a book; it is an invitation to engage in honest conversations about history and its ongoing impact on society today.For more information, visit the forthcoming website: www.JuneteenthVA.org

Abolitionists’ Museum by Sheri Bailey

