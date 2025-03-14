Governor Josh Stein and Emergency Management Officials Encourage Western North Carolinians to Apply for Private Roads and Bridges Repair Program

Today, Governor Stein and emergency management officials are encouraging western North Carolinians to apply for assistance to repair private roads and bridges. Hurricane Helene caused unprecedented damages due to western North Carolina’s unique topography, including to more than 8,000 private roads and bridges. This program aims to assist property owners repair privately owned roads and bridges to reinstate access to emergency services, school buses, and other transportation.

“Helene caused significant damage to over 8,000 private roads and bridges that often serve as the only access route for many ambulances, fire trucks, mail delivery vehicles, school buses, and for people to get to school, work, and run errands,” said Governor Josh Stein. “If left unrepaired, these critical private roads and bridges pose a substantial risk to public safety, including preventing repairs to people’s homes. If you need bridge or road repair, I encourage you to apply through this portal.”

Many private roads, culverts, pipes, and bridges were damaged or destroyed following Hurricane Helene’s impacts across North Carolina. On January 2, 2025, the Governor issued Executive Order #2, which directed North Carolina Emergency Management to administer state assistance for the repair of private roads and bridges. The North Carolina Private Road and Bridge Program (NC-PRB) was established to provide that assistance.

To address these issues, Governor Stein tasked North Carolina Emergency Management to administer state assistance to repair private roads and bridges, and state officials are working closely with the legislature to advocate for additional funding. NCEM is working to contract services from vendors to facilitate these repairs. To help expedite this program, NCEM has established a webpage and interest form to allow property owners to express their interest in the program.

Disaster survivors are encouraged to also contact the North Carolina Disaster Case Management Program if they need other resources and assistance with their recovery. More information is available at www.ncdps.gov/helene/dcm .

