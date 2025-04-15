Strengthen Continuity Plans Now, Industry Insiders Warn

How Factoring Supports Business Continuity Plans

As economic uncertainty grows, businesses must prepare for disruptions to cash flow and operations.

Getting established with a funding partner before assistance is needed improves agility and helps ensure continuity. It puts time on the business's side when the unexpected happens.” — Gregory Brown

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading invoice funding company Charter Capital says now is the time to shore up business continuity planning. Additional details are available in “How Factoring Supports Business Continuity Plans,” which can be read at charcap.com.

Just a quarter of small businesses are prepared for disasters, the new report shows. Even a short period of instability can take a business months to recover, with a quarter needing a year or more to find their footing after an event. Meanwhile, one in five service firms and two in five manufacturers say supply chain disruptions have recently impeded their business activities, a challenge that may grow due to a mix of trade uncertainty and tightening credit.

“Business continuity planning has always been important,” explains Gregory Brown, Co-founder and Executive Manager at Charter Capital. “However, the level of uncertainty businesses face today necessitates swift action.”

Brown says many businesses focus on the operational aspects of continuity planning. For instance, they ensure customers can be taken care of and that systems stay online. Yet, they don’t always recognize that cash flow is the underpinning force behind continuity or implement measures to ensure financial stability.

He believes this approach is one of the primary reasons businesses struggle during and after disruptions, as the lack of formal planning often forces leaders into tough decisions, such as choosing between a loan with high interest or delaying payroll and vendor payments.

“Businesses must be prepared and have a backup funding source to fill cash flow gaps and procure supplies from alternate vendors,” Brown adds. “Getting established with a funding partner before assistance is needed improves agility and helps ensure continuity. It puts time on the business's side when the unexpected happens.”

He says that invoice factoring is a good fit for these situations because the business can set up an account and then not leverage it until funds are needed. Moreover, it doesn’t create debt, so it often speeds up recovery after an incident. Those who would like to learn more about factoring or request a complimentary quote may do so by calling 1-877-960-1818 or visiting charcap.com.

About Charter Capital

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Charter Capital has been a leading provider of flexible funding solutions for the B2B sector for more than 20 years. Competitive rates, a fast approval process, and same-day funding help businesses across various industries secure the working capital necessary to manage daily needs and grow. To learn more, visit charcap.com or call 1-877-960-1818.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.