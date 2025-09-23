Maximizing Business Funding Becomes Priority for SMBs

Maximizing Your Business Funding: Tips and Tricks

As capital remains elusive, Main Street is getting creative when applying for and using business funding.

Many small businesses are outright denied financing, while an even greater number fall into the gray area, where they receive some funding, but not enough to meet their needs.” — Joel Rosenthal, Co-founder and Executive Manager at Charter Capital

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading invoice funding company Charter Capital says that the limited capital available through traditional sources has small businesses digging deep to maximize their funding and make the most of what they receive. Additional details are available in “Maximizing Your Business Funding: Tips and Tricks,” which is now live at charcap.com.

The release echoes sentiments shared in the latest Small Business Credit Survey by the Federal Reserve Banks, which notes that, overall, just two in five small businesses that apply for funding are approved for all the funding they request. Traditional bank loan approvals are even more elusive, with two-thirds of applicants receiving denials.

“Many small businesses are outright denied financing, while an even greater number fall into the gray area, where they receive some funding, but not enough to meet their needs,” explains Joel Rosenthal, Co-founder and Executive Manager at Charter Capital. “This gap can mean the difference between stabilizing or even growing the business versus stagnating or shrinking.”

He says that these lending conditions are not new to most small businesses in operation today, but the impact is compounded by rising costs and uncertainty. Without any clear signs that the financing challenges will lift, the mentality has shifted from waiting it out to finding ways to make it work.

This means that more small businesses are actively exploring ways to increase their chances of getting approved for full funding and ensuring that every penny of the funds received generates a return on investment.

“Small businesses are responding with determination and evaluating every available strategy to improve access to capital,” Rosenthal continues. “Many are turning to invoice factoring as they explore more flexible, accessible funding solutions.”

He notes that factoring is unique because it provides businesses with upfront capital for B2B invoices, rather than waiting for clients to pay. This can be used in place of traditional loans or to help fill gaps during funding shortfalls. It can also help small businesses build a stronger credit profile by allowing them to make timely payments and providing them with financial breathing room.

