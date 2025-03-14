Deputy Minister Buti Manamela launches online career guidance platform

Today, Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela addressed the Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA) at the official launch of a groundbreaking online career guidance platform, and celebrated 41 Historically Disadvantaged Individuals (HDI) Skills Development Training Providers for been accredited by the SETA in Johannesburg.

This game changing platform will guide young people in making informed decisions about their careers with an objective of attracting top talent in South Africa’s third biggest economic sector - retail.

“The Online Career Guidance Platform is an interactive digital resource aimed at providing career advice, skills development information, and learning pathways for youth and professionals in the wholesale and retail sector”, said W&RSETA CEO, Tom Mkhwanazi.

Alongside this milestone, the W&RSETA reached another level in its transformation agenda for the training space with the accreditation of 41 black training providers. This is a landmark milestone in levelling the ground that has favoured established training providers that have the resources and capacity to deliver training in the retail space. The W&RSETA collaborated with the authority on training in the workplaces, the Quality Council of Trades and Occupations, to implement the R10 million project.

Deputy Minister Manamela, during his address, said “W&RSETA has demonstrated its commitment to career guidance, skills development, and economic transformation. As we look toward 2030, especially within the Medium-Term Development Plan lenses, we must continue strengthening partnerships between government, industry, and education institutions to ensure that every young South African has the tools and knowledge to succeed”.

The W&RSETA Chairperson, Mr Reggie Sibiya said that “the W&RSETA is unapologetic about transforming the Wholesale and Retail Sector”.

