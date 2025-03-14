Jamie Lynn O’Neill’s "Journey of My Soul" Guides Readers to Healing and Self-Discovery – Launching June 2025

Journey of My Soul: A Path to Self-Discovery & Empowerment

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent author, spiritual life coach, and holistic health practitioner Jamie Lynn O’Neill is excited to announce the upcoming release of her transformative new book, Journey of My Soul: A Path to Self-Discovery and Empowerment. This deeply personal and empowering guide, designed to help readers connect with their higher selves and embrace their true purpose, will launch as an e-book on June 10, 2025, with the print edition available on June 24, 2025.Blending spirituality, self-inquiry, and personal growth, Journey of My Soul offers readers an introspective and interactive experience. Through thought-provoking prompts, guided exercises, and insightful wisdom, O’Neill provides a roadmap for those seeking clarity, healing, and alignment with their soul’s path. Drawing from her own experiences, she shares her journey of rising from the ashes of addiction and trauma, offering a beacon of hope for those ready to reclaim their power and rewrite their story.“This book is for anyone who feels called to something greater but doesn’t quite know how to step into it. We all have a divine purpose, and my goal is to help readers uncover theirs in a way that feels authentic and empowering. If I can rise from rock bottom and create a life of purpose and fulfillment, so can you.” – Jamie Lynn O’NeillWhether navigating life transitions, seeking deeper meaning, or feeling lost in the chaos of daily life, Journey of My Soul serves as a powerful tool for self-discovery. The book encourages readers to break free from limiting beliefs, trust their intuition, and embark on a journey of healing and transformation.Availability• E-Book Release Date: June 10, 2025• Print Edition Release Date: June 24, 2025• Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and major online book retailers.For early media access, review copies, interview opportunities, or book launch collaborations, please contact Jamie Lynn O’Neill at:📧 Jamie@silvermoonholistic.com📞 360-230-5151About the AuthorJamie Lynn O’Neill is a spiritual life coach, board-certified holistic health practitioner, and founder of Skull Sugar Cosmetics. Having overcome addiction and trauma, she speaks openly about her own soul growth and personal transformation, using her experiences to guide others toward healing and self-discovery. With a unique blend of wisdom, humor, and authenticity, she helps individuals step into their highest potential and align with their soul’s purpose. Jamie’s work has been featured in multiple publications, and she is a sought-after speaker on resilience, healing, and personal growth.For more information, visit www.jamieloneill.com or follow Jamie Lynn O’Neill on instagram @Silvermoonholistic

