Prime Minister Golob hosts a working meeting on the rights of children with special needs

SLOVENIA, March 13 - During the discussion, participants stressed the importance of a fair and efficient placement system for children with special needs, which would enable faster procedures, better access to appropriate programmes and greater support for teachers and parents. The Ministry of Education presented the key solutions introduced by the amendment to the Act, highlighting improvements in diagnosis, individualised approaches and systemic support.

Prime Minister Golob stressed that collaboration among all stakeholders is crucial in the development of legislation. "This is an important step that will improve the quality of education for children with special needs. Our aim is to ensure that the act is truly effective in practice, benefiting children, parents and professionals," he said.

The meeting was held in a constructive spirit, focusing on finding common solutions. Participants agreed to further coordinate and develop a work plan that includes specific proposals for improvements and a timeline for implementing the amendment. The Ministry of Education will continue the coordination process in the coming weeks to ensure that the amendment is submitted for consideration by the National Assembly as soon as possible.

The Government is committed to ensuring the swift adoption of the amendment, bringing about positive changes for children with special needs and all those involved in their education.