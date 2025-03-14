City prioritizing road repairs after damage caused by freeze-thaw cycles

HAMILTON, ON – Recent temperature fluctuations, freeze-thaw cycles, and wear and tear, have led to potholes forming on streets in Hamilton.

In response, the City’s Road crews are actively repairing damaged roads, prioritizing key areas while addressing concerns citywide. Each year, crews typically complete between 70,000 and 90,000 road repairs.

Driving Tips

The City of Hamilton is encouraging residents and motorists to navigate roads with potholes or other damage safely by following these best practices:

Reduce speed and follow other vehicles at a safe distance so you can clearly see the pavement ahead.

Stay alert to road conditions, other vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Make sure your vehicle is clear of snow, ice and mud.

Maintain your vehicle, particularly tires, headlights and windshield wipers.

Reporting Potholes

Residents and motorists are asked to report potholes by contacting the City’s Customer Service Contact Centre:

When reporting potholes, please provide details such as the pothole’s location (street addresses or intersections) and an estimate of its size.