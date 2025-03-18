Secure I.T. Environments Installs AHU and UPS Upgrades at University of Chichester

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd logo A headshot of Chris Wellfair, Projects Director University of Chichester data centre Image from new installation at University of Chichester data centre

Four air handling units and two UPS upgrades installed in phased project on critical data centre

We’re proud of our long-standing relationship with University of Chichester, and that they continue to intrust their critical data centres to our care.” — Chris Wellfair, Projects Director, Secure I.T. Environments Ltd

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secure I.T. Environments Ltd (SITE) , one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced the completion of phased cooling and UPS upgrades at the University of Chichester , at its Bishop Otter Campus data centre.With nearly 7,000 students and 600 staff across two campuses and 14 departments, the University of Chichester data centres are at the heart of ensuring the smooth operational running of the institution and giving students access to the resources they need to secure the best academic outcomes and reach their potential.A phased project over 7 weeksSITE designed and installed the Bishop Otter data centre in 2008, and this new project included the decommissioning and upgrade of four existing air handling units (AHU), replacing them with indoor Multi-DENCOclose control air conditioning units to improve energy efficiency, which provided control over temperature and humidity. Four external condensers were also replaced, along with sensors and energy monitoring equipment. All groundworks and flooring adjustments were undertaken as part of the project, which was phased over seven weeks, in a live environment.UPS upgradeIn addition to the AHU units, SITE upgraded the existing three UPS units in the Bishop Otter data centre with two 20kVA Riello Sentryum UPS units. These replacements were phased in the live data centre environment, so that the redundancy needed to withstand a power failure was maintained.Hayden Tarr, IT Services Development Manager at University of Chichester, said: “We're very pleased with how the project went, which was delivered on time, and within the parameters agreed before the work commenced.”Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments, added: “Data centre technology moves quickly, and when HVAC equipment begins to reach end of life there are great opportunities to benefit from new innovations and improve the resilience and energy efficiency of a data centre. We’re proud of our long-standing relationship with University of Chichester, and that they continue to intrust their critical data centres to our care.”About Secure I.T. Environments LtdSecure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised, and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education, and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation, and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment . To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.