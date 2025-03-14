Felber Brothers & FLBR Motorsport Team Up with Champagne Racing for Ligier Junior Formula Debut at NOLA Motorsports Park

Cash and Roman Felber of FLBR Motorsport

AVONDALE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Identical twin racing prodigies, Cash and Roman Felber, are set to compete in the Ligier Junior Formula Championship with FLBR Motorsport & Champagne Racing at NOLA Motorsports Park from March 27 – March 30, 2025. As part of their continued ascent in the world of Formula 4, the Felber brothers aim to make a strong impact in this premier development series.

At the core of their racing journey is the support from FLBR Motorsport & Champagne Racing, teams dedicated to developing future motorsport champions. Under the leadership of Victor Rubin (team principal Champagne Racing) and Victor Franzoni (driver coach) and the Felber boys' elite mindset and performance coach Enzo Mucci, known for training F1 drivers, the Felber brothers are positioned for a breakthrough season.

Victor Rubin, team principal of Champagne Racing, said, “I am extremely excited to have Cash and Roman join our program. Last year, we saw them put up a fight when they ran a regional championship in Florida, and now we are thrilled to see them take the step up to the national-level series and showcase their talent in a highly competitive car. We are confident that we will succeed and fight for podiums together.”

For Cash and Roman Felber, the Ligier Junior Formula Championship is a crucial stepping stone in their quest to reach Formula 1. With their karting background and extensive proven success in Formula FARA in 2024, they are poised to challenge for top positions in the championship.

"I’m excited for the Ligier Junior Formula Championship season because we are going to some great race tracks. This will be a very competitive year, and we are running with a great team, Champagne Racing. My goals for the season are to be consistently in the top 3 and win a championship," said Cash Felber. "Thanks to our family, sponsors, and FLBR Motorsport."

"I'm excited for the Ligier Junior Formula Championship, because I get to do a full season of racing with over 16 races, and the competition in the series is strong. My goal for the Ligier Junior Formula Championship this year is to finish in the top three. I’m also excited to be working with Champagne Racing this year," said Roman Felber.

Enzo Mucci, who currently works with F1 drivers Oliver Bearman and Liam Lawson, emphasized the importance of mental strength in high-stakes racing. "If a driver’s goal is to win at the highest level, we don’t just hope their mind will get there on its own... we build it. Cash and Roman require mental skills that are specific to racing, which means training their ability to perform under pressure, think clearly at speed, adapt on the fly, and make intuitive decisions in risky environments."

The Ligier Junior Formula Championship is designed for young drivers transitioning from karting to single-seater racecars. As the FIA-certified F4 U.S. Championship transitions to the new Ligier JS F422 chassis, this series ensures continued competition for drivers utilizing the existing chassis. The 2024 Ligier Junior Formula Championship Champion will receive a $133,600 scholarship, including a JS F422 chassis and engine, race entry fees, and Hankook tires, to support their progression to F4 U.S.

Local business luminary Bobby George—owner of TownHall, and Rebol—is honored to sponsor Cash and Roman as they continue on their journey to Formula 1. “The Felber brothers have the mindset and grit that separates the good from the great," says George. "We’re committed to backing individuals who push boundaries and redefine what’s possible.”

About FLBR Motorsport:

FLBR Motorsport is a premier racing development team dedicated to shaping the next generation of motorsport talent. With a cutting-edge facility, advanced simulators, and top-tier engineering support, FLBR provides a complete driver development program, from karting to Formula 4 and beyond. As the home of rising stars Cash and Roman Felber, FLBR is committed to transforming promising racers into professional competitors. Through tailored coaching, rigorous race preparation, and a family-like team environment, FLBR Motorsport is where future champions are made.

About Champagne Racing:

Victor Rubin, team principal and co-owner of Champagne Racing, has been involved in motorsports from a young age. Previously a race engineer for Gonella Racing and a DAG for Turn 3 Motorsports, he took over the F4 team after Ernie’s departure in 2023, partnering with longtime friend Jhonatan Sastoque. Both left engineering careers—Victor at Siemens and Jhonatan at Lockheed Martin—to pursue their racing passion. Champagne Racing upholds Gonella Racing’s high standards, securing two wins and five podiums in under 10 races in its first year, embodying its philosophy: champagne and podiums are a must.

