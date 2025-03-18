Artists’ Open Studios Returns to Maryland April 5-6, 2025

Visit local artist studios across MD

A great opportunity to meet local artists, visit their art studios and buy artwork to refresh your walls for the Spring!

Our goal is to connect art lovers and collectors directly with the incredible artists located in Maryland. Grab some friends and make a weekend of it!” — Jen Sterling, Executive Director, Artist Open Studios

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ever wanted to peek behind the curtain and see an actual artist’s studio? Well, here’s your opportunity – and an easy drive for those in the DMV area.Artists across the state of Maryland will be opening up their studios for you to visit on April 5-6, 2025 (10:00am-5:00pm both days – unless otherwise noted on website). Painters, jewelers, pottery makers and more! This renewed effort, in its infancy, is FREE and an opportunity for the public to get to know local artists, visit art studios, and see and purchase artwork. And it’s free!The overall event was created and is managed by Artist Open Studios, Inc. a not for profit 501(c)3 run by volunteer artists. Each location is hosted by the individual participating artist.Our goal is to foster community and connection among our participating 2025 artists , current collectors, create new lovers of art, and to showcase the amazing depth of breadth of talent we have across the state.Inviting the public into our studios allows participants to learn more about our creative processes and provide an inspiring and enriching experience for everyone. Additional goals are to:(1) take some of the “mystery” out of collecting art - by showing how easy, fun, and affordable it is to do so(2) create deeper relationships between artists and the community as well as within the MD artist community(3) help all MD artists showcase - and market - their incredible work!Please visit our website to create a plan to visit some extraordinary artists in Maryland. http://www.artistopenstudios.com You will find all of our participating artists and view our map to plan your visit. Our website is constantly updated so please keep an eye on additions closer to the event weekend.We can’t wait to welcome you into our studios!A special thank you to each of our event sponsors AND GalleryAnnapolis Arts AllianceArtfarm StudiosArtists’ Gallery of Ellicott CityArts Council of Anne Arundel CountyArts Lab of South CountyCharles County Arts AllianceCOHARTThe Graf FamilyHOCO ArtsExtensio LawGallery 57 West (Annapolis Arts Alliance)Maryland Federation of ArtMeghan ElodieMH Media StrategiesMuddy Creek Artists GuildRise Up Coffee RoastersUpstart AnnapolisWashington County Arts CouncilWashington Fine Properties/Lisa StranskyWimsey Cove Framing & Fine Art PrintingWorcester County Arts CouncilThe Zebra GalleryArtist Open Studios is a 501(c)3 managed by volunteer artists in the State of Maryland whose sole intent is to help Maryland artists showcase their work to the public.

