A Thought-Provoking Vision of the Future in “2100” A Riveting Tale of Transformation and Redemption By Robert Phillips

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --In his latest novel, “2100”, Robert Phillips takes readers on a gripping journey that explores the consequences of climate change and humanity’s evolving values. With a blend of science fiction and social commentary, “2100” offers a compelling narrative that challenges readers to reflect on their own beliefs and the future of our planet.About the Book“2100” follows the story of James Lawson, a modern-day entrepreneur whose life revolves around the pursuit of wealth. Although initially dismissive of climate change, he shifts his perspective when he discovers the financial opportunities it presents. However, a near-fatal brain tumor abruptly halts his ambitions. Cryogenically frozen until a cure is found, James awakens in the year 2100 to a world transformed by environmental collapse and social reinvention.In this future society, wealth accumulation has been replaced by a focus on community, sustainability, and quality of life. As James navigates this unfamiliar world, he must confront his past values and discover whether his entrepreneurial spirit can still thrive. Amidst these challenges, he searches for love, reconnections with people from his past, and perhaps—just perhaps—a place to indulge his craving for a classic Big Mac and fries.About the AuthorRobert Phillips is a retired aviation risk analyst who resides in the Australian Capital Territory. His writing career began in the 1970s with theatre scripts in South Australia. Since then, he has expanded his repertoire to include historical works, aviation technical papers, novels, and short stories. His passion for storytelling and exploration of societal themes continues to captivate audiences worldwide.The inspiration behind writing this book stems from the author’s fascination by the future. He wanted to explore what everyday life might be like at the end of this century and how society might adapt to the financial, resource, and climate challenges that are already beginning to impact us. Through this book, he sought to imagine whether humanity could create a more supportive and sustainable society—one where people still enjoy a comfortable lifestyle while feeling connected to and supported by their communities.Message from the Author“Transition to a more environmentally friendly lifestyle, including renewal energy and recycling. In difficult economic times, become an active member of your community, looking to pool your talents and resources for the good of all.”Robert Phillips has shared insights about his book “2100” through a radio interview with Kate Delaney and most recently, a Prime Seven Media spotlight interview with esteemed host Logan Crawford, reaching diverse audiences eager to explore his vision of the future. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxuitTAT6Ec You can visit his websites: https://www.robertphillips.com.au/ Robert Phillips’ masterful storytelling offers readers a captivating blend of humor, drama, and insight, making “2100” both an entertaining read and a timely reflection on the choices we make today. “2100” is available for purchase online as hard copy or an e-book at major book retailers such as Amazon, or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/2100-Robert-Phillips-ebook/dp/B0BBSPNJD8/ref

