Thai Scientists from Chula to Investigate Global Warming in Antarctica

BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prof. Dr. Suchana Chavanich from the Department of Marine Science, Faculty of Science, and Deputy Director of the Aquatic Resources Research Institute, Chulalongkorn University recently embarked on a 28-day expedition to Antarctica to study the impacts of global warming and microplastic waste.

Prof. Dr. Suchana warns that climate change is accelerating beyond predictions. Despite Thailand being located over 11,000 kilometers away, the country is not immune to these environmental changes.

The Polar Research Project, initiated by HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, highlights Thailand’s commitment to climate change research. This initiative allows Thai scientists to collaborate with global researchers, enhancing the country’s expertise in polar science. Internationally, the project partners with China’s Arctic and Antarctic Administration (CAA), while domestically, it works with several Thai institutions. Over the past decade, Thai researchers have contributed to studies on oceanography, geology, astronomy, and environmental science in the polar regions.

For the 2025 expedition, Prof. Dr. Suchana joined the Chinese Antarctic Research Team along with Thai researchers Dr. Sujaree Burikul and Mr. Nipat Pinpradet. Departing from Bangkok, the team traveled to Punta Arenas, Chile, before continuing to Antarctica, where they stayed at Great Wall Station. Working in temperatures as low as -93°C, they will conduct extensive fieldwork, collecting images, videos, and biological samples to study marine ecosystems and microplastic contamination.

A key concern is the link between global warming and emerging infectious diseases (EIDs). Rising ocean temperatures alter fish behavior, increasing their food intake and parasite infections, which could lead to disease outbreaks and higher death rates in penguin and seal populations. Additionally, microplastic waste in the polar regions, which remains a significant challenge, with only a 10% chance of proper removal, can also pose severe health risks.

Prof. Dr. Suchana underscores the alarming rate of polar ice melt, which could drastically raise sea levels—up to 50 meters if the South Pole’s ice caps completely disappear. Such a scenario would be catastrophic, making global warming an urgent crisis.

Raising awareness is crucial. Prof. Dr. Suchana hopes to share real-time footage from Antarctica to educate Thai people on the environmental crisis. She urges everyone to take action, emphasizing that climate change is driven by human activity—greenhouse gas emissions, overfishing, and pollution. To mitigate further damage, individuals must recognize their role in preserving nature before irreversible consequences unfold.

Read more at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/222837/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.