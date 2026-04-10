Thailand Unveils ‘World’s Biggest Songkran Festival,’ Positioning Central Pattana as a Year-Round Global Festival Destination

Thailand Unveils ‘World’s Biggest Songkran Festival,’ Positioning Central Pattana as a Year-Round Global Festival Destination

BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thailand is set to welcome global travelers to one of the world’s most exciting celebrations as Songkran, the country’s world-famous water fight festival and traditional New Year, returns on an unprecedented nationwide scale.

Led by Central Pattana, the “World’s Biggest Songkran Festival” will take place across 28 destinations nationwide, transforming key cities including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Pattaya and Samui into vibrant festival hubs. The program features more than 1,000 events and over 400 artists, attracting more than 10 million participants annually.

Designed as a travel experience, the festival turns Central Pattana’s nationwide network of shopping centres into must-visit destinations where visitors can enjoy both cultural discovery and large-scale entertainment in one place.

A highlight this year is the historic appearance of Opal Suchata Chuangsri as Thailand’s first-ever “Miss Songkran,” blending global pageantry with Thai cultural heritage in a moment that has captured international attention.

Visitors can experience Thailand’s rich traditions through Khon masked dance, Nora performances, classical Thai arts and traditional puppetry, alongside water-pouring rituals at revered Buddha images. Cultural showcases are presented in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, including traditional martial arts and regional heritage experiences.

At the same time, the festival comes alive with music stages, live performances and water celebrations, creating a dynamic atmosphere for both local and international audiences.

Beyond Songkran, Central Pattana is building a year-round global festival platform, hosting seasonal celebrations, cultural events and entertainment experiences across Thailand-positioning its destinations as places where people can travel, celebrate and connect throughout the year.

By combining culture, entertainment and tourism at scale, Thailand’s Songkran is evolving into a world-class festival experience, placing the country alongside the world’s most iconic celebrations and reinforcing its status as a leading global festival destination.



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